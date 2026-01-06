NVIDIA to reportedly revive 2021 GPU amid AI frenzy

Newer models, which won’t even reach consumer hands, are being eaten up by AI.

NVIDIA is reportedly firing up the production lines for its 2021-era GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

According to industry leakers, the silicon giant’s time-machine maneuver is a direct response to the AI boom, which is consuming next-generation components at a voracious rate.

This insatiable demand has created shortages, particularly for the newer GDDR7 memory, squeezing the supply of current-gen cards like the impending RTX 5060.

Faced with this reality, NVIDIA appears to be pivoting to ensure something remains available for the gaming market.

The venerable RTX 3060, though phased out in 2024, maintains a stubborn popularity for its competent 1080p performance.

The move underscores the ongoing tension between the explosive AI sector and consumer PC builders, who find themselves competing for hardware.

While the official pricing for this revived relic is unknown, it highlights a market where five-year-old tech might not come with a nostalgic discount, but rather a premium for mere availability.