Happy’s 2025 Christmas Gaming Gift Guide

From ultra-premium gear to nostalgic classics, here are the games and gadgets your friends will actually use

Christmas is coming, and whether you’re buying for the friend who treats their setup like a command centre, the nostalgic gamer who still remembers blowing into cartridges, or the portable‑power junkie who plays on the bus, there’s a gift to match every kind of player.

This year, it’s not about cheap stocking fillers or last-minute impulse buys – it’s about gaming gifts that actually make someone stop, grin, and immediately boot them up. From ultra-premium headsets and and essential next-gen upgrades, here’s the 2025 Christmas round-up that hits all the right buttons.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite

If you’ve got someone on your Christmas list who always wants the best of the best, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite is the one that’ll blow their mind. It’s that rare ultra-premium headset that actually delivers – bridging gaming power with rich, detailed audio in a way most brands talk about but never truly nail.

With re-engineered carbon fibre drivers, Hi-Res wireless, a studio-grade DAC that handles four sources at once, strong ANC, swappable 30-hour batteries and cross-platform support across PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch and mobile, it’s built for people who don’t want to compromise. It looks luxe, feels like a lifestyle set, and performs like serious gear.

If you’re after the ultimate all-in-one headset for 2025, the Nova Elite is the benchmark — the kind of gift that instantly becomes someone’s new favourite thing.

STEELSERIES

ARCTIS NOVA ELITE

Kirby Air Riders

There’s a special kind of joy in slipping back into something light, colourful, and just plain fun. That’s exactly what the old‑school hoverboard chaos of Kirby Air Riders brings. It’s not about grim focus or grinding out hours — it’s about drifting through whimsical sky‑courses, laughing at absurd physics, and letting the silliness of it all take over.

For a chill gaming night, couch‑co‑op session or a nostalgic solo spin, Kirby reminds us gaming doesn’t always have to overthink things. It’s a gift that says “relax, have fun, and don’t take this too seriously”.

NINTENDO

KIRBY AIR RIDERS

ROG XBOX Ally X

If we’re living in 2025, gaming is supposed to move with you, not chain you to a desk. The ROG Ally X nails that. It’s a handheld‑meets‑PC‑class machine: powerful enough to run intense games smoothly, but portable enough to carry in a bag.

Whether you’re commuting, travelling, or just avoiding monopoly of the living‑room screen, it brings flexibility and a bit of showmanship to gaming. The Ally X proves serious gaming shouldn’t always mean serious setup. It’s for the person who values freedom without sacrificing quality.

XBOX

ROG XBOX ALLY X

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

For the friend who eats, sleeps and breathes multiplayer chaos, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is a no‑brainer. It drops you right into the mayhem: fresh maps, new modes, tactical play and competitive energy built for holiday downtime. It’s the kind of title where a headset truly matters — where sound cues, footsteps, gunfire, proximity all feed into victory or defeat.

Give this one to someone who loves strategy, speed and staying sharp online — and they’ll disappear into the battlefield until next year.

CALL OF DUTY

BLACK OPS 7

PlayStation 5 Pro

If someone on your list still hasn’t upgraded, the PlayStation 5 is the ultimate gift for 2025. Sleek, fast, and bursting with next-gen games, it’s the console that turns casual play into cinematic experiences. From immersive single-player epics to intense multiplayer battles, the PS5’s lightning‑fast SSD, haptic feedback, and 3D audio make every session feel alive.

Pair it with a standout game or a new controller, and you’ve got a gift that will dominate the holidays — and probably every weekend for the rest of the year.

SONY

PLAYSTATION 5 PRO

MicroSD Express Card

Here’s a detail that matters: if someone on your list has upgraded to Nintendo Switch 2, then a regular microSD card won’t cut it — only a microSD Express card will work for storing games. That means, if you want downloaded games, DLC, or lots of titles installed at once, a microSD Express card isn’t a luxury — it’s essential. Choose one with the “EX” label for true compatibility and you’ll head off any storage headaches before they start.

SANDISK

MICROSD EXPRESS CARD

Sonic Racing Crossworlds

Sometimes you don’t want deep missions or serious grinding. Sometimes you just want speed, chaos, and colourful anti‑gravity tracks blasting by. That’s what Sonic Racing Crossworlds does best: it delivers arcade‑style thrills with familiar faces, loud engines, and no pretence.

It’s ideal for quick rounds with friends, some friendly competition, or just an easy escape into something fast, fun, and vibrant. Perfect for someone who loves games that don’t take themselves too seriously.

SEGA

SONIC RACING CROSSWORLDS