Dave Bautista in talks to play Kratos for Amazon Prime ‘God of War’ series

He’s literally built for this role.

Ever since the God of War games sprayed mythological blood all over old Panasonic box TV screens, the world felt ripe for adaptation.

For the longest time, the series never did.

And probably for the best since most video game adaptations turn out to be utter stinkers.

But now that the series has gravitated towards more cinematic storytelling rather than straight up dismemberment action, the time feels right.

Instead of focusing on a tale of vengeance, god slaying, puzzle solving and quick time events; studios can focus on an emotional journey of a father teaching and leading his son through a perilous Norse land, preparing him to become a god.

The studio to take on the task is Amazon Prime Video, who has had immense success in bringing the Fallout universe to life.

Everything seemed to be heading in the right direction for the upcoming TV series adaptation until the lead role cast to play the brooding godslayer, Kratos, was revealed.

The American actor, Ryan Hurst, was set to play it.

With appearances in Sons of Anarchy, and even playing Thor in God Of War: Ragnarök, he did seem like a very good fit.

But after a first look surfaced online, fans clowned the actor and turned his portrayal into a meme.

Then it was announced that Ryan Hurst had to leave the role after a severe bicep tear.

Fans that weren’t initially happy began to rejoice.

Now who will answer the call?

Well it turns out that Dave Bautista is in talks to play the ‘Ghost Of Sparta’.

This feels like an absolute win if it goes ahead.

Not only is the actor naturally bulked up and accustomed to arduous stunt training, he is also a talented actor that was able to 180 his entire career.

Splash some red and white paint on the man and thick Grecian beard and you’ve got your Kratos.

If this goes ahead, this will also fulfil his dream of playing a video character.

It’s been his ‘dream role’ to play Marcus Fenix from Gears Of War for years now, which is also a very on-point casting choice in itself.

Hopefully a month from now, he’ll be playing the role instead of talking about it.