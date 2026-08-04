Boone and Sombr headline festival shut without explanation

Backflip ban in Utah?

On October 2 to 3, Utah was going to get its own crack at the music festival industry through the Yours Always festival.

Set at the Utah State Fairpark, the festival was meant to be a stellar showcase of rising pop stars such as Benson Boone and Sombr.

Other acts included Stephen Sanchez, Labrinth, Joshua Bassett, The Hellp and Thomas Day, just to name a few.

Anticipation was through the roof to see the backflipping swag of Boone and the ‘suffer and sweat’ of Sombr as tickets sold through the roof.

But in an unexpected turn, festival fans received refund emails without any official reason or info.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Yours Always has been canceled. You will receive a full refund from the point of purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience”

In hopes for more answers, fans flocked to the festival’s website and socials.

But with no statement or warning, all traces of the festival’s existence has been wiped off the internet.

Even the festival’s major headliners have not commented on the cancellation.

Regardless, Boone is still set to continue his Wanted Man tour from September til November, while Sombr does the same with his North American tour.

With no explanation from anywhere, fans are left to speculate.

The most likely cause could be a lack of ticket sales.

Over in the UK, the Heritage Live festival was canceled for that very reason, causing music fans to miss acts like Lionel Richie, Eric Clapton and Janet Jackson.

It looks like big names and acts aren’t enough to get butts on the grass fields of festivals.

What will shut next?