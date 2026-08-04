Boy George’s AI pro-Israel reggae track gets taken off Bandcamp

The saga continues

Last week, Boy George returned to the spotlight in the most unexpected and controversial way imaginable.

His return came through the means of a brand new track called ‘We Will Dance Again’.

Not only did it divide fans with its pro-Israel agenda, but also through its blatant use of Ai to create a generic and tasteless reggae track.

Since then, chaos has ensued on all fronts.

The first major scandal to emerge from the track’s conception was the firing of George’s record label manager, Tony Pontius.

Pontius refused to release the song under the label, stating “I want nothing to do with this song”.

In Buddhism we understand that every action comes with a consequence. Due to my decision to stand up for my Jewish friends I am losing a few people from my life. Today I parted company with Tony Pontius who has run my record label BGP for a number of years. I wanted to release… pic.twitter.com/jOArrkCktF — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) July 31, 2026

It is clear that Boy George has been hell bent on making a profit off of a specific group of people while alienating everyone else.

Since the record label was off the table, Boy George moved to Bandcamp instead.

Under the username ‘boygeorge3’, Bandcamp users were able to purchase the song for any price.

It even got +200 purchases at the time of its upload.

But none of it went to George’s pocket.

The song has since been removed and his account has been deactivated.

There’s been no official statement from Bandcamp, but the most likely cause of the ban is the platform’s no-AI music policy.

Obviously George hasn’t been happy about the situation, calling Bandcamp a “bunch of c—s” on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boy George (@boygeorgeofficial)

Now that all avenues have been exhausted, Boy George has moved on to Payhip, where the song can be bought and downloaded.

Let’s see how long that lasts.