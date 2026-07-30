AI companies are destroying millions of books for data training

This isn’t our future, it’s our present.

In a dystopian twist straight out of Fahrenheit 451, AI companies are quietly purchasing millions of physical books, only to shred, scan, and discard them.

As the race for premium training data intensifies, a shadowy intermediary industry now sources bulk inventories with strict confidentiality, targeting pre-2023 human-authored works before “AI slop” dilutes the internet.

One bookseller saw weekly sales rocket from 20 to hundreds, but admits unease over rare and out-of-print titles being permanently pulped.

The practice echoes Anthropic’s “Project Panama,” which destructively digitised millions of volumes.

Legal battles rage alongside: federal judges have ruled destructive scanning as transformative fair use, yet Anthropic just agreed to a $1.5 billion settlement for using pirated copies to train Claude.

Even Elon Musk has spoken out, directing his AI team to preserve rare books without spine-cutting.

As copyright lawsuits multiply, the line between preservation and annihilation grows dangerously thin, leaving literature itself on the pyre of progress.