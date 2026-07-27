Elon Musk reveals chilling new AI prediction for the next 5 years

“An age of amazing abundance…assuming there is no World War III”

Elon Musk is no stranger to delivering insane takes to the world.

He famously stated there was a ‘billion-to-one chance’ that our world isn’t a simulation.

He said humans are practically cyborgs already because of smartphones and computers.

He even stated that artificial intelligence is our biggest existential threat.

“I’m not sure I’d want to be the one holding the kill switch for some superpowered A.I., because you’d be the first thing it kills.”

Now Musk has revealed his five-year prediction for AI and the ‘abundance’ it will offer.

During an interview with The Economist, the recently claimed trillionaire shared his thoughts on the rapid progress of China, his interest in Europe, his involvement in politics and the timeline for AI overtaking human intelligence.

“The future is going to be very, very different from the past and there is no analogy or metaphor that illustrates the magnitude of change we’re going to experience.”

Instead of an analogy, Elon Musk offered a prediction instead.

“I think AI may exceed the sum of human intelligence in around five years. The most likely outcome is an age of amazing abundance where anyone can have anything they can think of”

“This may sound preposterous … of course there are things that might derail this, like a massive global thermonuclear war”

“I think we’re headed for an age of amazing abundance. So this is a message of optimism and excitement about the future”

Similarly, the Tesla man stated a couple months back that in the next 10 to 20 years, saving for retirement “won’t matter” because of the rapid improvement of AI systems, robotics and energy technology.

It seems Musk’s previous concerns have been extinguished by the charms of AI.

Now his existential concerns are purely pointed at the growing fears of an incoming nuclear war.