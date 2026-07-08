Why Airlie Beach Festival of Music is the festival that doubles as your holiday

Not every festival needs a muddy campsite and a 20-minute walk back to your tent.

Sometimes the best festival is the one where you spend the morning exploring somewhere you’ve always wanted to visit, catch live music all afternoon, then walk back to a proper bed.

That’s what makes Airlie Beach Festival of Music a little different.

Returning to the Whitsundays from November 6–8, the festival brings more than 60 artists to 16 venues spread throughout Airlie Beach, turning the entire town into one big live music precinct.

If you caught the lineup announcement, you’ll already know this year’s bill is packed.

Xavier Rudd, Mark Seymour, The Whitlams, Mental As Anything, Conrad Sewell and Nathan Cavaleri are all on board, but the real draw is how the festival fits into one of Australia‘s most spectacular coastal destinations.

Instead of being dropped into a paddock somewhere, the stages are woven through Airlie Beach itself.

You’ll find live music in pubs, bars and venues across town, all anchored by the waterfront main stage at the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

Best of all, it’s all within walking distance, so you’re spending less time trekking between stages and more time actually watching bands.

The days are yours to do whatever you like.

Go sailing through the Whitsundays. Spend the morning snorkelling the Great Barrier Reef. Grab a long lunch overlooking the Coral Sea.

Then ease into an afternoon and evening of live music as the town comes alive.

It’s a festival that leaves room to enjoy the destination, rather than locking you inside the festival grounds for three straight days.

The artists seem just as excited about the setting.

“My music is definitely a celebration of our natural world, so a place like Airlie feels especially aligned with songs like Follow the Sun,” Xavier Rudd says. “These are the kinds of shows I love and, hopefully, weather permitting, we can actually pull down the tent and play under the stars.”

Mark Seymour is equally enthusiastic about returning north with a set packed full of Hunters & Collectors favourites.

“Think sunshine, beach, short trousers, open-toe shoes — it’s incredibly beautiful and a pretty unique part of the world,” he says.

The Whitlams’ Tim Freedman has been waiting even longer.

“I’ve been wanting to return to the Whitsundays for decades and now we have the chance,” he said, adding:“it’s a great line-up, music lifts the soul, and we rock!”

It’s hard to argue with that.

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to finally book that Whitsundays trip, this might be it.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music returns November 6–8, 2026. Three-day passes start from $340 plus booking fee, with VIP options also available.

For tickets and the full lineup, head to the festival website.