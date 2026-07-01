You’re not ready for what Greaser Bar has on offer this July!

Cold beers, sweaty gigs, and home of the best nights in town!

Where are you spending your weekends this July? Because if it isn’t Greaser, you’re truly missing out on something huge.

The hottest bands, coldest beers, and craziest parties are happening all July long at Fortitude Valley’s crown jewel.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to survive a Greaser rager, check out the full month-long lineup below!

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THURSDAY 2 JULY

Ring in the cold winter weather with some of The Crow Tree’s raw and apocalyptic post-punk, because where would you rather be during the end times than sippin’ a beer at a gig!

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FRIDAY 3 JULY

Heatstroke take the reins with this one, proving Meanjin to be a breeding ground for Australia’s best punk bands. Following on, The Strange Love keep the crowd rowdy, with Mayan filling the void right after. We lead up to a light at the end of the tunnel, The Drunken Midnight Choir bring out the folk/rock for an unmissable set. Not done partying? Earls Kitchen will be cookin’ up hot tunes well into the night.

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SATURDAY 4 JULY

Venue takeover – Your Shout.

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THURSDAY 9 JULY

Looking for some early-weekend alt-rock? Greaser has you covered. Thursday the 9th sees Kudos bringing the alt-rock funk to the stage, with Heatstroke returning for a headline spot!

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FRIDAY 10 JULY

Calling all indie boys and girls, The Rogues Gallery are hitting Greaser and they’re bringing the underground sounds you’re looking for. The Royals will be continuing the good vibes with their own brand of Meanjin rock and roll, with more acts to be announced! Earl’s Kitchen returns to close out the night!

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SATURDAY 11 JULY

Dog Sitters bring out the big dogs for their opening set, hitting the stage with raucous riffs and heavy sways. Then, Spinning Cupids pull through with another onslaught of metal noise for you to rock your hardest to. Tender Tooth are up right after, a love-letter to the 2000s with all the shimmering soundscapes you need. Throughout the cold night, Cheeky Velvet pledges to keep the crowd warm with her pop hooks and melodies.

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THURSDAY 16 JULY

To warm up your weekend, A .45 To Pay The Rent put up swelling melodies and loud tunes. Followed by The Neuro Divergence bringing post-grunge to the Greaser stage.

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FRIDAY 17 JULY

The Royals make their much-anticipated return to Greaser Bar, with the rest of the night still TBA! But rest assured, it’ll be huge.

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SATURDAY 18 JULY

On this very special night, Big in Japan show us why they’re, well, big in Japan. Rest of the night is still TBA, keep an eye on Greaser’s socials and expect big things coming.

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THURSDAY 23 JULY

The Neuro Divergence return to kick off another weekend warm-up, bringing with them Greaser’s favourite rockers: Heatstroke.

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FRIDAY 24 JULY

Never Gone kick off a huge Friday night sesh, swinging around their huge nu-metal sounds like it’s a barbed baseball bat.

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SATURDAY 25 JULY

Saturday the 25th, Greaser goes all out with Grizzmas in July for their Garage Party. It’s time to get grizzly. We start the day with Pedestal, before diving head-first into a few familiar faces. Liasis take over, putting their best riff forward. Then, Keepseeker ride the high of their debut single ‘Fall Out of Love With You’ by bringing it straight to your dome.

Perpanic are ones to look out for here, truly the next generation of noise and they’re right here waiting for you to buy your ticket. Afterwards, Nervous Light don’t beat around the bush; they’re making post-hardcore sound like 2008 again. Keeping the vibes pumping, Citadel take the stage to show you something new.

Western Sydney sends over one of their best, Elara, for this mammoth show. With Grizzly Shark tying up the party with a nice little bow, and the most intense mosh you’ve ever experienced.

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FRIDAY 31 JULY

Capping off a huge July, My Daydreams float on stage with their dreamy alt sounds. Then, prepare for heavy riffs from Lismore’s dankest punks: Gusset Rats. While Twin City Riot get the crowd moving, moshing, and rioting (please don’t actually riot)! Finally, Tomohung make a huge comeback to Greaser. Punk for punk people, what more could you want? Then, Cheeky Velvet also returns to close out the month.

If you weren’t already hitting Greaser, now you have a few dozen reasons to. But we already knew you weren’t gonna miss Greaser’s July.