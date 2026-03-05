Turnstile brings the Hardcore to the NRL

This birds not meant to fly alone.

Fox Sports Australia is ushering in the 2026 NRL season with a heavy dose of American hardcore, recruiting Grammy-winning Baltimore band Turnstile to provide the official soundtrack.

As the Parramatta Eels prepare to face the Melbourne Storm in tonight’s kickoff, the network is premiering a high-octane promo video set to ‘Sole,’ the second track from Turnstile’s 2025 album, Never Enough.

The collaboration, facilitated by Warner Music, granted Fox Sports exclusive filming access to the band’s electrifying, sold-out January performance at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.

Capturing the raw energy of the show across eight cameras, the footage will be woven into Fox League’s coverage all season.

Fox Sports’ Head of Creative, Charlie Lambert, stated the partnership is designed to “elevate the energy” of the broadcast, following a proven strategy of pairing elite sports with top-tier musical talent like Parkway Drive and Architects.