MARINA at Hordern Pavilion

Magical. Mystical. Marina.

You know those nights that feel like they exist outside of normal, linear time?

Tuesday at the Hordern was exactly that.

Mallrat emerged to soft, moody lighting that kept her half-hidden in shadow, and honestly? It worked perfectly.

She sang like the show was for you personally, like you were the only person in the room. Angelic and ethereal.

There’s something disarming about watching an artist who can make a massive venue feel like a bedroom.

Her voice had this delicate, ethereal quality that just floated through the space and settled somewhere in your chest.

Then Marina happened.

She took the stage wearing a glittering floor-length dress, and suddenly we were all transported into this gorgeous, neon-lit arcade in space.

The set design was pure magic: think retro gaming floating among the stars.

‘Immersive’ is an understatement, it felt like you were living in an episode of Stranger Things. Yet, still, you were wholly captivated by Marina’s effervescent stage presence.

Every song was a banger, but they hit differently with the visuals wrapping around us like that; like we were in ‘Tron.’

What topped the night most though was how genuinely moved she seemed.

You could tell she really felt the love from Sydney, and she gave it right back.

The whole night had this dreamlike quality, like we’d all stumbled into someone else’s beautiful fantasy and didn’t want to leave.