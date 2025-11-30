Stranger Things 5: The Complete Soundtrack (So Far)

Kate Bush Is Back: Running Up That Hill Returns in Stranger Things Season 5 Soundtrack

Stranger Things returns for its final chapter with a soundtrack that leans hard into nostalgia, tension and that signature Hawkins melancholy.

Season 5 Volume 1 has already delivered some instantly iconic needle-drops, bringing back familiar favourites while slipping in deeper cuts that colour every eerie corridor and emotional beat.

Below is the complete song list from Episodes 1–4, the entirety of Volume 1.

Episode 1 – The Crawl

Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash

Rockin’ Robin – Michael Jackson

Pretty In Pink – The Psychedelic Furs

Upside Down – Diana Ross

May 25th – Matthew Cardinal

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) – Kate Bush

Episode 2 – The Vanish of Holly Wheeler

Fernando – ABBA

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) – Kate Bush

Someone in Your Garden – Philip Glass

Mr. Sandman – The Chordettes

Notes On A Scandal – Philip Glass

Episode 3 – The Turnbow Trap

To Each His Own – Freddy Martin & His Orchestra

I Think We’re Alone Now – Tiffany

Oh Yeah – Yello

Car Boy – Julek Ploski

Episode 4 – Sorcerer

Higitus Figitus – Karl Swenson

Premature Plans – Elmer Bernstein

Betrayal – Elmer Bernstein

Sh-Boom (Life Could Be a Dream) – The Chords

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) – Kate Bush

So far, only Volume 1 (Episodes 1–4) is out, released November 27. Volume 2 drops December 25, and the finale comes December 31, with their full song lists still under wraps.

The complete score by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein hasn’t been detailed either.

Expect more surprises, deeper cuts, older gems, and extra cues, as the remaining episodes air and the full soundtrack is released.