Stranger Things 5: The Complete Soundtrack (So Far)

Kate Bush Is Back: Running Up That Hill Returns in Stranger Things Season 5 Soundtrack
Stranger Things returns for its final chapter with a soundtrack that leans hard into nostalgia, tension and that signature Hawkins melancholy.
Season 5 Volume 1 has already delivered some instantly iconic needle-drops, bringing back familiar favourites while slipping in deeper cuts that colour every eerie corridor and emotional beat.
Below is the complete song list from Episodes 1–4, the entirety of Volume 1.
Episode 1 – The Crawl
Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash
Rockin’ Robin – Michael Jackson
Pretty In Pink – The Psychedelic Furs
Upside Down – Diana Ross
May 25th – Matthew Cardinal
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) – Kate Bush
Episode 2 – The Vanish of Holly Wheeler
Fernando – ABBA
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) – Kate Bush
Someone in Your Garden – Philip Glass
Mr. Sandman – The Chordettes
Notes On A Scandal – Philip Glass
Episode 3 – The Turnbow Trap
To Each His Own – Freddy Martin & His Orchestra
I Think We’re Alone Now – Tiffany
Oh Yeah – Yello
Car Boy – Julek Ploski
Episode 4 – Sorcerer
Higitus Figitus – Karl Swenson
Premature Plans – Elmer Bernstein
Betrayal – Elmer Bernstein
Sh-Boom (Life Could Be a Dream) – The Chords
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) – Kate Bush
So far, only Volume 1 (Episodes 1–4) is out, released November 27. Volume 2 drops December 25, and the finale comes December 31, with their full song lists still under wraps.
The complete score by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein hasn’t been detailed either.
Expect more surprises, deeper cuts, older gems, and extra cues, as the remaining episodes air and the full soundtrack is released.