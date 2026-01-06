Check out the killer lineup for Tamworth Country Music Festival

These are the artists we’re most excited to see at TCMF 2026

This might be the best country music festival in Australia. Either way, it’s the longest-running, and its 54th edition is happening 16–25 January 2026 in Tamworth, NSW.

Over ten days, the city fills with live music, pub gigs, buskers, and fans who are just as into the tunes as the performers themselves.

The country acts hitting the Toyota 54th Tamworth Country Music Festival stage is a solid mix of old favourites and newer voices:

Troy Cassar‑Daley Lee Kernaghan John Williamson Fanny Lumsden Lyn Bowtell Amber Lawrence Ashleigh Dallas Travis Collins Kasey Chambers The Wiggles Beccy Cole Andrew Swift Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham Catherine Britt Duncan Toombs Melinda Schneider Shane Nicholson Zac & George Max Jackson The Wolfe Brothers



Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys



We’re especially keen for Cosmic Psychos and Big Pups, both consistently put on sets that are worth catching live.

Country music is straightforward. It’s about stories and emotion, and at Tamworth you get that everywhere: in the street performances, at small pub shows, and in the bigger arena sets where everyone knows the words.

It’s also a chance to discover new artists, hang out with people who are there for the same reason you are, and just enjoy live music in a very chill setting.

TCMF Dates

When: Friday 16–Sunday 25 January 2026 Where: Tamworth, NSW — Home of Country Music What to Expect: headline shows, smaller stage gigs, street performances, and plenty of live music throughout the city.



Whether you’re there for the big names or the smaller discoveries, TCMF 2026 is a reliable dose of Australian country music done well.