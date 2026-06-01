Greaser Bar’s June lineup is ready to rock you!

Nothing quite says party like a Greaser gig.

From rock and metal to indie and folk, this June at Greaser Bar is going to shake you to your core!

Put on your party hats for one of the craziest lineups you’ve ever seen in your life!

If you’re ready to rock, lets dive in to the biggest nights in Fortitude Valley!

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FRIDAY 5 JUNE

Greaser’s rock-a-thon all sets off on June 5 with a killer line-up. Emotion Killer flood the stage first with riffs you’ll feel, not hear. Right after, A Call Beyond keeps the spirit flowing and the night on fire. Then, Burn the Kingdom shoot off a sound so deadly you’d think they’re an artillery gun. Afterwards, Nameless soothes your soul for the end of the night, and Greaser wraps things up with Whitt’s End.

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SATURDAY 6 JUNE

Get ready for a huge one when Shockwave City bring the electricity to Greaser’s stage for all to enjoy. Next up, you get more than you bargained for with 7″ Punk showing off their footlong rock. The Hefties play afterwards with a set so strong you can’t possibly leave without uttering “man, that’s hefty.” Then, HISS power up the crowd for a Saturday of pure ecstasy. Lastly, Everlong takes us through the night with sing-a-long Foo Fighters hits that’ll leave your throat sore the next morning.

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THURSDAY 11 JUNE

Keen for some mid-week bevs? Catch the pop-punk destroyer Uphoria lighting up your post-work sesh!

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FRIDAY 12 JUNE

If you’re big on massive sounds and loud nights, this is one not to be missed. We kick it all off with Palinola, who’ll be driving their alt-metal right through your chest like a dagger. Did someone say let’s go bigger? No problem. The Distained plan to rock your socks like they’re screaming from an arena stage. And if you haven’t hit a two-step by now, Dedway’s gonna personally possess those shoes and get ’em moving. It all leads up to Granzella making the stage their own. As an after-dinner treat, we close out the night with Whitt’s End from 12 am.

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SATURDAY 13 JUNE

Saturday the 13th brings the raucous Punktilious to the stage, ready to puncture your ear with some rough punk. Then, Defiant Ground show you what they’re made of, and Eat City push Greaser’s speakers to their limits before Fun With Explosives detonate a bomb on stage (not literally, come on now). Everlong keeps the rockers rockin’ well into the early hours of the morning.

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THURSDAY 18 JUNE

Another Thursday night weekend warm-up brings to the stage Hilary Clinton (no, not that one). Before Boner Kebab take over and pump the energy up to eleven. The light at the end of this tunnel, the Rutherford Jazz Trio, keeps spirits high for a cool Thursday night out with your mates.

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FRIDAY 19 JUNE

The only thing you need to be doing on this night is seeing Appollo Rose live at Greaser Bar, this one’ll be dreamy and ethereal. Afterwards, Everlong are back for more and bringing you only the best.

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SATURDAY 20 JUNE

If you’re not ready to be catapulted into pure rock bliss, then just skip to Thursday. Saturday the 25th is going to be a huge one. Starting off strong with From The Faultine, who make it their business to get their crowds moving. After, Skop follow through with a set so good it’ll make even the angels weep. One More Billy hit the stage (probably a little late if they live up to their name) with two goals: have a billy, and blow the damn roof off. And they’re all out of billies. DOWN2ZERO are ones not to be missed, they’re out here keeping 90s punk alive one riff at a time. Then, Ruckus + Raw dial it up to a whole other level for a night you’ll never forget. Tell your Grandchildren about this one, champ. Finishing up the night is Dedway once more, breathing new life into a midnight party.

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THURSDAY 25 JUNE

Big fan of a deal, a bargain maybe? Well, we’ve got Old Mate Special instead, and they’re gonna give you that bang for your buck you’ve been searching for! After, Heatstroke keep the energy hot and the crowd alive. Closing up the night, Kudos hit the spotlight with a collection of songs you can’t miss.

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FRIDAY 26 JUNE

This Friday sounds like a page right out of a grimoire. Toadcult welcomes you to their fantastical world, filled with spellbinding rhythms and froggy grooves. Then, Wizard Eyes will leave you wondering if magic is actually real after all. Leaker follows up next, less of a band and more of a spectre puppeteering and manipulating the sonic waves to get you dancing all night long. Wandering Mind, and then Whitts End from 12 am, cap off this mystical evening belting out bangers all through the night.

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SATURDAY 27 JUNE – GARAGE PARTY

For Greaser’s massive June garage party, we’re going to see what Brisvegas really has to offer. Kylan Daffy starts the show off with an emo project that’ll have you vibing in your feels. Shortly after, Dog Sitters crash the stage like its a cymbal at, well, one of their own gigs. Then, Red Velvet Rascal get you amped for a long night of good music, cold beers, and hot bands. Speaking of hot, Heatstroke are back for this massive night, and we know you don’t want to miss out on them. The Chimpeltons are next, bringing their iconic chimp-rock to the chimp-masses. Return to monke, The Chimpeltons demand it. Right after, we have JUIL getting loud and prepping the crowd for the prophetic coming of Greaser’s co-headliners. These headliners? None other than Deadweight 80 and Diskust. Yeah, we knew you’d like that. Sort your tickets asap or risk it all!

Another month, another insane Greaser Bar lineup. Get your plans in order quick, these nights are bound to fill up fast.