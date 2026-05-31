‘Backrooms’ opens to USD$118 million worldwide, breaking A24 box office records

The internet’s nightmare just broke cinema.

The internet’s most terrifying rabbit hole just became Hollywood’s biggest miracle.

Backrooms, the lo-fi horror born on 4chan and shaped by twenty-year-old Kane Parsons (aka Kane Pixels), has detonated the global box office with a staggering USD$118M world wide opening, the best in A24’s history.

Against all logic, this independent picture trapped audiences inside endless yellow corridors, proving that Gen Z will abandon their screens for cinemas if the nightmare feels like theirs.

Parsons, the youngest filmmaker ever to debut at number one, built the film from YouTube shorts that racked up 224 million views.

With Chiwetel Ejiofor as a lost soul and a marketing campaign hiding Easter eggs in Oshkosh billboards and Reddit fax machines, A24 summoned Gen Z.

Following Iron Lung and Obsession, Backrooms isn’t just a hit. It’s a verdict: stop chasing Gen Z. Speak their language, and they’ll show up.