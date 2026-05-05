A24 teases Anthony Bourdain biopic with first ‘Tony’ trailer

One summer that changed everything.

Before the globe-trotting fame and ‘Kitchen Confidential’ grit, a restless 19-year-old writer lied his way into a summer job that changed everything.

The first trailer for Tony, A24’s upcoming biopic of Anthony Bourdain, arrives like a flash of hot oil; raw, tense, and intoxicating.

Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers) embodies the young Bourdain on Cape Cod, where a furious declaration, “I’m not a fucking cook, I’m a writer”, collides with his awakening culinary destiny.

Directed by Matt Johnson, the film focuses solely on that transformative 1975 summer, guided by the mentorship of a chef played by Antonio Banderas.

It avoids a hollow summary of Bourdain’s tragic end, instead honouring the intellectual hunger that later birthed Emmy-winning shows like Parts Unknown.

Sessa, sharing Bourdain’s Jersey-bred restlessness, carries every frame.

The film hits cinemas this August (February in Australia), a reminder that every legend starts as a liar, a dishwasher, or a lost kid who simply said, “I know how to cook.”