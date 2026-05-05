Ninajirachi confirmed for All Things Go 2026 alongside Mitski and Hayley Williams

Aussie producer Ninajirachi lands on stacked All Things Go lineup alongside Mitski, Ethel Cain and Hayley Williams

The All Things Go Washington D.C festival lineup is stacked with recognised and emerging indie artists, including Australia’s very own Ninajirachi.

Performing in September, alongside headlining artists like Hayley Williams, Mitski, Ethel Cain and Lara Larsson, as well as ethereal indie music from the likes of Magdelena Bay and Suki Waterhouse, Ninajirachi is spotlighting Aussie talent overseas.

With her self-proclaimed ‘girl EDM’ sound, Ninajirachi’s debut album I Love My Computer, swept at the 2025 ARIA’s, picking up Best Solo Artist, Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist and Best Independent Release.

Set to perform in Lismore at Groovin’ the Moo this Saturday, alongside other notable Australian artists, Tones and I, Baker Boy and The Chats, Ninajirachi is paving a memorable trail for herself.

Perhaps her biggest festival to date, Ninajirachi is also performing at Chicago’s Lollapalooza alongside other Aussie artists, Empire of the Sun, 5 Seconds of Summer, Spacey Jane, and Alison Wonderland.

Her feature at All Things Go will continue to expand her reach and Australian music internationally.

She is scheduled to perform on Friday, September 25, 2026, at the Maryland edition (Merriweather Post Pavilion).

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Check out the full lineup here and all things Ninajirachi here.