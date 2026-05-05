Dolly Parton cancels Las Vegas residency as she continues recovery

Dolly Parton has some ‘good news and a little bad news.’

In typical Dolly fashion, dressed to the nines, and dolled up in a sparkly pink outfit, the eighty-year-old country icon shares some sad news for those planning to attend her Las Vegas residency set for September this year.

Originally postponed from December 2025, Dolly closes the door indefinitely on her six-day stint, Dolly: Live in Las Vegas with a new video uploaded this morning.

Captioned, “Thank you for standing by me and showing me so much love and support over the past year. I’ve still got some healing to do, but I am on my way! See you soon. 💖 🦋 “

Though she claims she’s “responding really well to meds and treatments and…improving every day,” there are concerns that the medicine makes her, “a little bit swimmy-headed” and will take her “a little while” to be “stage-performance ready.”

Humorously comparing herself to an old classic car, Dolly adds that “once restored” she “can be better than ever.”

Though she mentions her issues with kidney stones, “they dig more stones out of me a year, then the Rock quarry in Rockwood, Tennessee” her immune and digestive systems, she assures that “everything I have is treatable.”

A heartbreak for Dolly fans, but it doesn’t seem like she’s putting her foot on the break just yet. Dolly is still working on her Broadway musical, Dolly, A True Original Musical set to run later this year.

She’s also kept busy with her recent features, including Son of Jolene by Belles, a sequel track to the country star’s 1973 hit Jolene, In The Pines (Featuring Dolly Parton) by Renée Fleming and Béla Fleck as well as a feature on the remix of Please Please Please by pop-princess Sabrina Carpenter last year.

Although fans will be missing Dolly on the stage, it is safe to assume we still have much more of Ms Dolly to come.

Just like Dolly said, “A happy heart is like good medicine.”