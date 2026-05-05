Of Mice and Men Setlist & Set Times

Every breakdown, every anthem.
Of Mice & Men will hit Manning Bar in New South Wales this Saturday, 9th May, with a crushing 13‑song setlist.
Doors open at 8:00 PM, with support acts (Patient Sixty-Seven, Crystal Lake) taking the stage at 8:20 PM and 9:10 PM respectively. The California metalcore unit is scheduled to begin their headline performance at 10:10 PM sharp.
The band will open with ‘Another Miracle’ and ‘Feels Like Forever’ before diving into fan favourites like ‘Would You Still Be There.’
The main set closes with the relentless trio ‘O.G. Loko,’ ‘Bones Exposed,’ and the iconic classic ‘Second & Sebring.’
Expect a high‑energy run through their discography, tickets are available here or at the door.
Of Mice and Men Full Setlist
Another Miracle
Feels Like Forever
Would You Still Be There
Wake Up
You Make Me Sick
Obsolete
Another You
Back to Me
Flowers
Troubled Water
O.G. Loko
Bones Exposed
Second & Sebring
Of Mice and Men Full Tour Dates
May 07 – ADELAIDE – Lion Arts Factory
May 08 – MELBOURNE – 170 Russell
May 09 – SYDNEY – Manning Bar
May 10 – BRISBANE – The Triffid