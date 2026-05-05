Of Mice and Men Setlist & Set Times

Every breakdown, every anthem.

Of Mice & Men will hit Manning Bar in New South Wales this Saturday, 9th May, with a crushing 13‑song setlist.

Doors open at 8:00 PM, with support acts (Patient Sixty-Seven, Crystal Lake) taking the stage at 8:20 PM and 9:10 PM respectively. The California metalcore unit is scheduled to begin their headline performance at 10:10 PM sharp.

The band will open with ‘Another Miracle’ and ‘Feels Like Forever’ before diving into fan favourites like ‘Would You Still Be There.’

The main set closes with the relentless trio ‘O.G. Loko,’ ‘Bones Exposed,’ and the iconic classic ‘Second & Sebring.’

Expect a high‑energy run through their discography, tickets are available here or at the door.

Of Mice and Men Full Setlist

Another Miracle

Feels Like Forever

Would You Still Be There

Wake Up

You Make Me Sick

Obsolete

Another You

Back to Me

Flowers

Troubled Water

O.G. Loko

Bones Exposed

Second & Sebring

Of Mice and Men Full Tour Dates

May 07 – ADELAIDE – Lion Arts Factory

May 08 – MELBOURNE – 170 Russell

May 09 – SYDNEY – Manning Bar

May 10 – BRISBANE – The Triffid