Kobie Dee locked in for A-League Grand Final as ‘Aim For The Stars’ goes national

From Maroubra to the main stage, Kobie Dee’s biggest moment yet lands with a finals-ready anthem

Sydney’s Kobie Dee is stepping onto one of the country’s biggest stages, locking in a performance at the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final this May.

It marks a first for the Maroubra artist — his debut at a major national sporting event – and it lands at a moment where everything’s starting to scale up.

The announcement arrives just days after the release of his new single ‘Aim For The Stars,’ which has been tapped as the official soundtrack for the A-League’s 2026 Finals Series campaign on Paramount+. It’s a natural fit: big, anthemic, and built around the same themes that drive both sport and music – ambition, resilience, and backing yourself when it counts.

Kobie’s always pulled from real life, and this track is no different. Raised in Maroubra on Bidjigal Land, he traces that journey from freestyling in local parks through to building a career that’s stayed closely tied to community.

“I want people to hear this song and feel like no dream is too big,” he says. “Especially young people coming from the same streets I started in.”

Sonically, ‘Aim For The Stars’ leans into that stadium-ready feel – layered horns, crowd energy, and a hook that lands somewhere between a victory lap and a mission statement. It came together quickly too, written alongside producer NERVE and collaborators WYES, GENE and SMAK in a session Kobie describes as immediate and instinctive.

The A-League link-up doesn’t shift the meaning of the track so much as reinforce it. “It didn’t change how I viewed the song, it solidified it,” he says. “It’s a song that connects with anyone chasing something, whether that’s in sport, music or anything else.”

Beyond the moment itself, there’s a broader weight to it – particularly around visibility. Kobie’s been vocal about the depth of talent across Indigenous communities, both in sport and the arts, and this kind of platform only amplifies that.

The 2026 Grand Final is set for the weekend of May 23–24 (location TBC), with tickets on sale from May 18. For Kobie Dee, it’s less of a departure and more of a continuation – just on a much bigger stage.

Listen to ‘Aim For The Stars’ below.