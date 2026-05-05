Beck With Orchestra – here’s the full setlist

Here’s to getting our hearts broken and slowly put back together in one long orchestral sweep.

I’ve seen Beck in full festival mode – loud, loose, and all over the place in the best way – so seeing him strip things back for an orchestral run feels like a completely different proposition.

Same catalogue, just in a more intimate setting – and that change feels worth seeing.

Beck has been touring his catalogue with orchestras, including the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Los Angeles Philharmonic, with a setlist that focuses on his more stripped-back material.

If you’re heading along – or just want to know what you’re getting – the structure is fairly consistent: an orchestral set built around Sea Change and Morning Phase, followed by a short encore with the full band.

Beck With Orchestra setlist based on recent performances at the Hollywood Bowl and 2026 Orchestral Tour

The orchestral set

Cycle

The Golden Age

Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometime (The Korgis cover)

Lonesome Tears

It’s Raining Today (Scott Walker cover)

Wave

Tropicalia

Blue Moon

Lost Cause

The New Pollution (orchestral arrangement)

Missing

Tarantula (Colourbox cover)

Round the Bend

Paper Tiger

We Live Again

Montague Terrace (in Blue) (Scott Walker cover)

Phase

Morning

Waking Light

Most of this section stays fairly low-key, with the orchestra carrying the arrangements. There’s a strong focus on Sea Change, with a few covers and deeper cuts mixed in.

The encore (full band)

Where It’s At

One Foot in the Grave (often solo acoustic)

Devils Haircut

Loser

The encore is where things pick up. It’s shorter, but leans into the more recognisable tracks.

What to expect at the Sydney and Melbourne shows

Beck’s current run includes shows at the Sydney Opera House in May 2026, followed by Melbourne dates at the Palais Theatre.

Sydney (Opera House Concert Hall):

Thursday, May 7, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Melbourne (Palais Theatre):

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

The pacing is split pretty clearly: around 70 minutes of orchestral material, then a brief encore with the band. It’s a more restrained set overall, but the final stretch shifts closer to a standard Beck show.

If you’re going, it’s worth revisiting Sea Change and Morning Phase – that’s where most of the setlist comes from.