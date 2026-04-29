The Wiggles The Big Little Show / Tree of Wisdom Tour Setlist and Set Times

The Wiggles are still the hardest-working band in Australia – here’s what they’re playing on the 2026 tour

There’s something slightly surreal about watching The Wiggles in 2026 and realising they’re still running one of the tightest live shows in the country.

The current run – spanning The Big Little Show! and The Tree of Wisdom Arena Spectacular – leans into that legacy, mixing the classics everyone knows with a newer wave of songs built for bigger rooms and louder crowds.

It’s structured chaos in the best way: constant movement, quick transitions, and just enough breathing room for the character bits to land.

Whether it’s your first Wiggles show or your tenth, the formula still works. Expect full crowd participation, rotating leads depending on the lineup, and a setlist that barely lets up from start to finish.

Below is the 2026 setlist, plus a rough guide to how the show flows on the night.

The Wiggles 2026 Setlist (The Big Little Show / Tree of Wisdom Tour)

Do the Propeller

I’m John, I’m Strong

Rock-a-Bye Your Bear

Shakin’ Like a Leafy Tree

Hop Little Bunnies

Hello, Hello, Welcome to the Wiggles Show

Apples and Bananas

Dance the Ooby Doo (with Dorothy the Dinosaur)

Music Box Dancer

The Henry & Wags Walk

Joannie Works With One Hammer

Bouncing Balls

If You’re Happy and You Know It

The Monkey Dance

Hot Potato

Fruit Salad / Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car

The Rattlin’ Bog

The Wiggles Set Times

Doors: 30 minutes before show

Support / warm-up: Character meet-and-greet / pre-show music (15 mins)

The Wiggles: 60 minutes (no interval)

What changes depending on the show

The Tree of Wisdom version brings in newer tracks like ‘Big Red Ute’ and ‘Bin Night,’ with Dominic Field appearing as the Tree itself. Lineups shift too – the NSW leg has leaned on John Pearce, while upcoming QLD dates are expected to feature Lachy Gillespie more prominently.

No matter the version, the structure holds: high-energy open, mid-show interaction, and a closing run that goes straight through ‘Hot Potato’ into ‘Big Red Car’ and ‘The Rattlin’ Bog’ – which, honestly, still goes harder than it should.