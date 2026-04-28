Hometown energy, acoustic detours and a stacked setlist — Louis Tomlinson’s biggest tour yet has landed.
The “King of the North” is back where it matters. Louis Tomlinson rolled into First Direct Arena on April 28 for a proper homecoming — and the room met him there.
There’s always something different about a Leeds show for Tomlinson. The stakes feel higher, the crowd louder, and this time around, it doubled as a showcase for his most ambitious production yet.
Touring his third album How Did We Get Here?, the set leans into that mix he’s carved out: indie-rock punch, quieter acoustic resets, and big, sing-it-back moments.
A standout feature of this run is the “Question Mark” stage — a stripped-back mid-set shift that pulls things in close before the full band kicks back in.
Louis Tomlinson How Did We Get Here? Setlist
Lemonade
On Fire
Written All Over Your Face
Out of My System
Bigger Than Me
Saturdays
Angels Fly (occasionally swapped with Holding On To Heartache)
Defenceless
Just Hold On (Steve Aoki cover — stripped back)
Broken Bones
Dark to Light
Lazy
Sunflowers
Lucid
Jump the Gun
Imposter
Sanity
Kill My Mind
Face the Music
Silver Tongues
The Observer
The Answer
Miss You
Palaces
Remaining 2026 Tour Dates
After Leeds, the tour keeps moving – Ireland, the UK, then a big North American run before landing in Australia later this year.
April 30 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena
May 2 — Brighton, UK — The Brighton Centre
May 3 — London, UK — The O2
May 16 — Mexico City, MX — Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
June 4 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
June 19 — Denver, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 8 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
July 17 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Australia 2026 Tour Dates
October 20 — Melbourne, AU — Rod Laver Arena
October 22 — Sydney, AU — Qudos Bank Arena
October 24 — Brisbane, AU — Brisbane Entertainment Centre
It’s a big, polished show — but the Leeds stop proves the heart of it hasn’t shifted. When it’s home, it still hits different.
Check out his website for full tour dates.