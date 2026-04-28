Hometown energy, acoustic detours and a stacked setlist — Louis Tomlinson’s biggest tour yet has landed.

The “King of the North” is back where it matters. Louis Tomlinson rolled into First Direct Arena on April 28 for a proper homecoming — and the room met him there.

There’s always something different about a Leeds show for Tomlinson. The stakes feel higher, the crowd louder, and this time around, it doubled as a showcase for his most ambitious production yet.

Touring his third album How Did We Get Here?, the set leans into that mix he’s carved out: indie-rock punch, quieter acoustic resets, and big, sing-it-back moments.

A standout feature of this run is the “Question Mark” stage — a stripped-back mid-set shift that pulls things in close before the full band kicks back in.

Louis Tomlinson How Did We Get Here? Setlist

Lemonade

On Fire

Written All Over Your Face

Out of My System

Bigger Than Me

Saturdays

Angels Fly (occasionally swapped with Holding On To Heartache)

Defenceless

Just Hold On (Steve Aoki cover — stripped back)

Broken Bones

Dark to Light

Lazy

Sunflowers

Lucid

Jump the Gun

Imposter

Sanity

Kill My Mind

Face the Music

Silver Tongues

The Observer

The Answer

Miss You

Palaces

Remaining 2026 Tour Dates

After Leeds, the tour keeps moving – Ireland, the UK, then a big North American run before landing in Australia later this year.

April 30 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena

May 2 — Brighton, UK — The Brighton Centre

May 3 — London, UK — The O2

May 16 — Mexico City, MX — Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

June 4 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

June 19 — Denver, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 8 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

July 17 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Australia 2026 Tour Dates

October 20 — Melbourne, AU — Rod Laver Arena

October 22 — Sydney, AU — Qudos Bank Arena

October 24 — Brisbane, AU — Brisbane Entertainment Centre

It’s a big, polished show — but the Leeds stop proves the heart of it hasn’t shifted. When it’s home, it still hits different.

Check out his website for full tour dates.