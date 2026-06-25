Motionless in White setlist 2026: Every song on tour

From ‘Meltdown’ to ‘Eternally Yours’: A setlist built for mayhem.

Motionless in White have spent nearly two decades proving that heavy music can be just as theatrical as it is brutal.

Blending metalcore, industrial metal, gothic aesthetics and arena-sized hooks, the Pennsylvania band have carved out a lane that feels equal parts horror film, rock spectacle and emotional catharsis.

Led by frontman Chris Motionless, the group have evolved from underground metalcore favourites into one of the genre’s biggest acts.

Albums like Disguise and Scoring the End of the World expanded their sound beyond crushing breakdowns, incorporating industrial electronics, gothic melodies and anthemic choruses without sacrificing heaviness.

That larger-than-life approach reaches its peak on stage. Motionless in White concerts are packed with pyrotechnics, towering visuals and crowd-shaking singalongs, shifting seamlessly between blistering aggression and emotionally charged moments.

Whether they’re unleashing fan favourites like ‘Another Life’ or igniting a venue with one of their heavier tracks, the band delivers a performance that feels both cinematic and chaotic.

Motionless in White Setlist 2026

June 24, 2026 — Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Meltdown

Sign of Life

A-M-E-R-I-C-A

Thoughts & Prayers

Slaughterhouse

Soft

Werewolf

Rats

Not My Type: Dead as Fuck 2

Nothing Ever After (ILLENIUM cover)

Necessary Evil

Voices

Disguise

Another Life

Hollow Points

Scoring the End of the World

Afraid of the Dark

Playing God (live debut)

Eternally Yours

Head to the band’s website more more details.