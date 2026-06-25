According to Harvard, ChatGPT might be the best teacher you’ve ever had

These six AI prompts are designed to make you smarter – not dumber.

Most of us use ChatGPT to get answers faster. But new research from Harvard suggests that’s not actually the best way to learn.

Researchers found students got better results when AI acted like a tutor instead of an answer machine – asking questions, testing understanding and giving feedback rather than simply solving the problem.

So whether you’re learning guitar, brushing up on Excel or trying to survive your next exam, these six prompts can help you get a lot more out of AI.

1. The 20/80 rule

Rather than trying to learn everything, ask AI to identify the core concepts first.

Prompt: I need to learn [topic] quickly. Create a 20-hour learning plan focused on the 20% of concepts that generate 80% of the results. Divide it into 10 sessions of 2 hours each, including the best resources and a 15-minute review at the end of each session.

2. A one-page cheat sheet

Perfect before an exam or when you’re trying to refresh your memory.

Prompt: Summarise the main concepts of [topic] onto a single page. Use bullet points, diagrams, memory tricks and examples so I can review it in five minutes.

3. Test what you actually know

Reading feels productive, but being tested is usually far more effective.

Prompt: I have just studied [topic]. Ask me 10 increasingly difficult questions to assess what I understood. After each answer, explain what I got wrong and ask a follow-up question if needed.

4. Build a learning ladder

Breaking a skill into levels makes it much easier to see your progress.

Prompt: Break down [topic] into five difficulty levels. Show me how to progress from beginner to advanced, with a clear goal and milestone for each stage.

5. Find the best resources first

Save yourself hours of Googling.

Prompt: Recommend the five best books, videos, courses or creators for learning [topic] quickly. Explain why each one is worth my time and the best order to use them.

6. Use the Feynman Technique

If you can’t explain something simply, you probably don’t understand it yet.

Prompt: Explain [topic] in the simplest way possible. Then ask me to explain it back in my own words. Correct my mistakes and keep testing me until I can explain it confidently on my own.

Harvard’s takeaway wasn’t that AI magically makes people smarter.

It was that people learn more when AI behaves like a teacher instead of a shortcut.

These prompts are a good place to start.