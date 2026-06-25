Harry Styles fans heading To Wembley need to read this first

Harry Styles fans can stop refreshing weather apps for now.

Despite a rare red extreme heat warning being issued across parts of the UK, the singer’s remaining Wembley Stadium shows are still going ahead.

Styles is currently halfway through his record-breaking 12-night Together, Together residency at Wembley, with six dates left on the schedule.

While temperatures are expected to climb as high as 40°C in parts of southern England, Wembley Stadium has confirmed there are no plans to cancel or postpone any of the concerts.

That doesn’t mean it’s business as usual, though.

The venue has introduced several temporary measures aimed at helping fans survive what could be some of the hottest concert conditions the UK has seen in years.

Attendees will be allowed to bring metal or hard plastic water bottles up to 500ml in size, which can be filled at free water stations throughout the stadium. Bottled water sold at bars will also be discounted by 50 per cent.

For anyone planning to queue early, Wembley is advising against it.

The stadium has urged fans not to arrive hours before doors open, warning that prolonged exposure to the sun could create more risk than reward.

General admission and hospitality doors will open at 5pm, and concertgoers are being encouraged to spend the day somewhere cool rather than standing outside Wembley hoping for a prime spot.

Fans are encouraged to wear loose clothing, apply sunscreen, seek shade where possible and avoid excessive alcohol consumption throughout the day.

The warning comes as the UK experiences one of its most significant heat events in recent years, with the Met Office issuing its highest-level alert and describing conditions as posing a potential danger to life.

But for Styles fans, the message remains clear: the shows are still happening.