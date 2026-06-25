‘What We Do In The Shadows’ sequel, ‘We’re Wolves,’ officially being written

The pack is back.

After years of howling in the shadows, the long-awaited sequel to What We Do In The Shadows is finally sinking its teeth into development.

Creator Jemaine Clement has confirmed that We’re Wolves, the werewolf-centric follow-up, is officially being written alongside his partner-in-crime Taika Waititi.

The 2014 mockumentary became a cult phenomenon, spawning a beloved US television series, but this new chapter will return to the big screen, picking up with the scrappy pack of werewolves first introduced in the original film.

However, the duo faces a creative conundrum: should the sequel embrace the chaotic, 100% improvised dialogue of the movie, or lean into the tightly scripted style that defined the TV show’s six-season run?

Clement admits both approaches have their merits, with improvisation offering pure spontaneity while scripting provides greater control.

As fans eagerly await more news, one thing is certain: the vampires may have had their time, but now, the wolves are ready to run.