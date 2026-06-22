Kylie Minogue and Quentin Tarantino secretly team up for new Jamie Adams film

An unlikely duo hits the Welsh coast.

Kylie Minogue and Quentin Tarantino are quietly co-starring in an untitled new film from Welsh director Jamie Adams.

The project, already shooting in the seaside town of Porthcawl, recently saw the duo filming funeral and wake scenes at Newton Church and the Saltwater Inn.

Tarantino, stepping in front of the camera once again following his recent Tribeca-premiering drama Only What We Carry, joins the Australian pop icon, who first conquered screens as Charlene on Neighbours before her 1989 film debut.

Adams, known for his improvisational, French New Wave-inspired style, has assembled a cast of Welsh talent including Julian Lewis Jones and Siwan Morris.

Backed by Visor Entertainment, the film remains shrouded in mystery with no title, plot, or release date confirmed.

Tarantino’s unmistakable screen presence and Minogue’s enduring charm promise an electrifying, unpredictable collaboration that has fans buzzing with anticipation.