A YouTuber bought a mystery storage unit and found $125,000 worth of Adidas gear

Every sneakerhead has imagined it at least once.

You spot a dusty storage locker at auction. The photos are terrible. Nobody else seems interested. You take a gamble and somehow uncover a hidden treasure trove of sneakers.

For youtube Harrison Nevel, that fantasy became reality.

The sneaker and hypebeast creator spent US$2,210 on an abandoned 10×15 storage unit after spotting stacks of mystery boxes in an online auction listing.

What looked like a routine storage-unit gamble quickly turned into one of the biggest sneaker hauls we’ve seen in years.

The locker was packed floor-to-ceiling with brand-new Adidas merchandise, including football jerseys, track jackets, backpacks, socks, accessories and hundreds of pairs of unworn cleats and sneakers.

There was also a huge amount of Lionel Messi-branded apparel, enough to make even the most dedicated football fan slightly jealous.

Then things got even stranger.

Among the mountains of retail-ready stock were unreleased samples and prototype products carrying internal Adidas tags. Some appeared to be future-season items that were never intended to leave the company’s supply chain.

By tracing shipping labels and paperwork, Nevel eventually connected the stock back to a former Adidas employee involved in product and sample logistics.

The estimated retail value of the haul? Somewhere between US$120,000 and US$125,000.

Unfortunately for Nevel, finding the ultimate sneakerhead jackpot was only the beginning of the story.

After videos of the discovery racked up millions of views online, Adidas reportedly became aware of the find. While storage-unit auction winners generally gain ownership of whatever is left behind, unreleased corporate samples occupy a far murkier legal territory.

Nevel later revealed he had been asked to remove certain products from his original video and entered discussions regarding the return of some unreleased items.

For now, the YouTuber is reportedly holding onto the sample stock while those conversations continue.

Whether he ultimately keeps the gear or hands part of it back, one thing is certain: this is probably the closest any sneakerhead will ever get to winning the lottery.