Nicki Minaj faces $230K legal fee dispute as lawsuits mount

The rapper is battling lawsuits over unpaid legal fees and alleged production costs

Nicki Minaj is facing another legal battle, this time over allegedly unpaid legal fees worth nearly $230,000.

The rapper’s former law firm, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP, is suing her over allegedly unpaid legal fees. Which claims she failed to pay outstanding invoices after the firm represented her in a copyright lawsuit.

The dispute dates back to a case involving composer Julius Johnson. He accused Minaj of modifying his beat for her song “I Lied”. Gordon Rees represented Minaj throughout the copyright dispute, which was settled in 2024.

But the firm claims its legal bills remain unpaid.

According to TMZ, Minaj did not respond to the firm’s lawsuit filed in March. It prompted the court clerk to enter a default against her. A judge has now ordered the rapper to explain why a default judgment of $229,541 should not be entered.

If the court grants the judgment, the law firm could begin collection efforts to recover the money.

This is not the first time Minaj has faced financial legal action. In a previous case, a judge warned that her Los Angeles-area home could potentially be sold to satisfy a judgment, leading the rapper to pay $500,000.

Minaj is also fighting a separate $275,000 lawsuit from concert production company 24/7 Productions. It claims they covered expenses connected to her Pink Friday 2 launch and 2023 Jingle Ball appearance.

The company alleges it paid for production costs including planning, staffing and event services, but never received repayment. Minaj has pushed back against the claim, arguing that she is not personally responsible for the alleged debt because the agreement involved her company, Pink Friday Productions LLC.

Her legal team has asked the court to remove her from the lawsuit, arguing that members of a limited liability company are generally not personally responsible for business debts.

The court has not yet ruled on Minaj’s request, meaning both disputes remain ongoing as the rapper continues to fight multiple claims over alleged unpaid bills.