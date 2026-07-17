Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sells mansion for $55 million from prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs has sold one of his lavish Miami mansions for $55 million while serving his federal prison sentence.

The waterfront estate on Miami’s exclusive Star Island is one of the homes where the music mogul hosted his infamous White Parties.

Events that have since come under renewed scrutiny following the legal cases against him.

According to The Real Deal, the six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom mansion sold to JFStar LLC, a company led by Virginia Beach businessman John A. Franklin.

Combs purchased the property in 2021 from Gloria and Emilio Estefan for $35 million, meaning the sale marks a significant gain.

Set on a 1.3-acre waterfront lot, the 8,000-square-foot residence includes a guest house, swimming pool, spa and private dock, with 240 feet of Biscayne Bay frontage.

While Combs has parted ways with the property at 1 West Star Island, records show he still owns his larger estate next door at 2 Star Island Drive.

Combs sold the property while serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after a jury convicted him on two federal Mann Act violations for transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges brought against him.

Star Island remains one of the most exclusive neighbourhoods in the United States, home to just 30 luxury waterfront estates owned by celebrities and business moguls alike.