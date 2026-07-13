Jack White reunites with daughter Scarlett on stage in Brooklyn

The Whites Reunite.

They say that music brings people together, but recently, it has shown us that it brings families together too.

Recently turning 51 and kicking off his North American tour for his album Frozen Charlotte, Jack White was making heads clash at two Brooklyn Paramount shows.

He played a ton of hits, from ‘Fell In Love With A Girl’ and ‘Seven Nation Army’ to tracks from the newest record like ‘There’s Nobody There’ and ‘Raising The Grain’.

But perhaps the biggest thing to come out of the shows was the return appearance of Jack White’s daughter, Scarlett.

Performing together like offshoots from the Addams Family, the two rocked out to ‘Black Math’, ‘Cannon’ and ‘John The Revelator’, with Scarlett on bass and Jack on guitar.

Fans well-versed in the mythos of Jack White will know that Scarlett actually featured on White’s 2024 album No Name.

The tracks featuring the two are ‘Archbishop Harold Holmes’ and ‘Underground’, which unfortunately weren’t performed by the pair on stage.

When discussing his two children, Scarlett and Henry, with Consequence, White praised his kids as being “good musicians”.

“They come up with some really cool stuff…they like doing their own thing, and I like them doing their own thing. So once in a while we might touch base here and there.”

Scarlett White is only at the beginning of her creative career, with the 19-year-old pursuing music and modelling in New York City.

The first time the two performed together was during a show at New York’s Irving Plaza back in February 2025.

It’s safe to say that any future Jack White shows in New York could lead to more team-ups between the father-daughter duo.

Until then, the music world watches on to see how she’ll continue to take on stages and runways.