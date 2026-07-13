Here’s the setlist for Lucy Dacus’ ‘Forever Is A Feeling’ Tour

Lucy Dacus’ latest setlist leans into her Forever Is A Feeling era.

Tour setlists used to be things you found out about after the gig.

Now they are online before the venue floor has even been mopped, which is handy if you are trying to work out exactly what Lucy Dacus is playing on her Forever Is A Feeling Tour.

Her latest show took place at The Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin, on July 12, with Dacus leaning heavily into her current era.

Newer tracks including ‘Planting Tomatoes,’ ‘Big Deal,’ ‘Best Guess’ and ‘Forever Is a Feeling’ have become regular fixtures in the 2026 set, sitting alongside songs from ‘Home Video,’ ‘Historian’ and her earlier catalogue.

There are still plenty of familiar favourites in there. ‘Hot & Heavy,’ ‘Partner in Crime’ and ‘I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore’ all made the Madison set, while ‘Night Shift’ once again handled the main-set closing duties. Fair enough, really.

The setlists have shifted slightly from night to night, with ‘VBS’ and ‘Addictions’ occasionally appearing and some openers joining Dacus for ‘Bullseye’.

In Madison, though, the final song went to boygenius, with ‘True Blue’ closing the encore.

Check out Lucy Dacus’ latest setlist below.

Lucy Dacus Forever Is A Feeling Tour setlist

Calliope Prelude (intro tape)

Hot & Heavy

First Time

Ankles

Modigliani

Planting Tomatoes

Talk

Partner in Crime

Limerence

Best Guess

Big Deal

Bullseye

Forever Is a Feeling

I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore

Night Shift

Encore

True Blue (boygenius song)