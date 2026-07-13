Britney Spears fires back after media labels her highway antics ‘Bizarre’

An Almost Free Britney

Twenty years later, the war between Britney Spears and the media continues to unfold, as the ‘Hit Me Baby’ star strives for a free life of unfiltered streams of consciousness, overanalysed public appearances and dancing videos.

The newest instalment in this saga comes from a string of images that surfaced online earlier this week, showing Spears standing out of an SUV sunroof during a daytime drive.

The most viral of the bunch showed Spears lying with her back arched, head thrown back and arms spread across the roof, as if she were being beamed out of the vehicle by a UFO.

This one snapshot in time proceeded to be overanalysed by media outlets and social forums alike, with many describing it as ‘bizarre’ and dangerous, since the car was reportedly ‘travelling at 45 mph’ on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles.

But is it really so bizarre?

Everyone, at least once in their life, has surely thought about feeling the wind blow through their hair in a state of pure ecstasy while going on a road trip down the M5.

Perhaps not helping her case, Britney Spears addressed the incident on Instagram with a post stating: “What people see is two seconds of insanity of me arching me to the lords !!!!! yet the days and hours of my reality !!!!!! Nothing is what it seems.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

To the untrained eye, the statement might seem bizarre, but it’s pretty on brand with Spears’ social media presence. She usually spills unfiltered streams of consciousness about certain topics or events in her life, alongside videos of her outfits and dance routines.

Just a couple of days ago, she shared her love for mythology, consuming fiction, Benjamin Button and the mysteries of the universe.

Despite a disabled comments section, fans have expressed the relatability of her words on other platforms like Reddit and X, describing them as genuine displays of raw thought rather than absurd takes.

Whatever happens next, even if it’s remotely out of the ordinary, the world will watch and talk.