Inside Madonna’s 23 top 10 albums and her record-breaking chart run

All hail Madonna. More than four decades into her career, the Queen of Pop is still finding new chart records to break.

Madonna has returned to No. 1 with CONFESSIONS II, giving the Queen of Pop her 10th chart-topping album in the US and adding another major milestone to a career already full of them.

The album also hit No. 1 in the UK, becoming her 13th chart-topper there and making Madonna the first US female artist to score UK No. 1 albums across five different decades.

Not exactly bad going for an artist who released her debut album back in 1983.

The latest record adds another chapter to a chart run Madonna officially extended in 2022, when her remix album Finally Enough Love debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

That release made her the first woman in US chart history to land a top 10 album in five consecutive decades: the 1980s, ’90s, ’00s, ’10s and 2020s.

Barbra Streisand had previously scored No. 1 albums across six decades, from the 1960s to the 2010s, but Madonna became the first woman to place a top 10 album in five consecutive decades.

Since her self-titled debut arrived in 1983, Madonna’s albums have become a fairly permanent fixture on the charts. Now, with CONFESSIONS II taking her back to No. 1, it feels like a good time to go back through the records that helped build one of pop’s longest-running chart careers.

The 1980s

Madonna, 1983, peaked at No. 8.

Madonna’s self-titled debut introduced the world to tracks including ‘Holiday,’ ‘Lucky Star’ and ‘Borderline’. She performed ‘Holiday’ on UK music show The Tube during one of her early television appearances.

Like a Virgin, 1984, peaked at No. 1.

The Nile Rodgers-produced album became a huge commercial success, with its title track giving Madonna her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100.

True Blue, 1986, peaked at No. 1.

Who’s That Girl, 1987, peaked at No. 7.

Like a Prayer, 1989, peaked at No. 1.

The 1990s

By the 1990s, Madonna had well and truly cemented herself as the Queen of Pop. The decade saw her move between pop, dance, electronica and R&B while becoming increasingly ambitious with the visuals surrounding each album.

I’m Breathless: Music From and Inspired by the Film Dick Tracy, 1990, peaked at No. 2.

The Immaculate Collection, 1990, peaked at No. 2.

Erotica, 1992, peaked at No. 2.

Bedtime Stories, 1994, peaked at No. 3.

Something to Remember, 1995, peaked at No. 6.

Evita, 1996, peaked at No. 2.

Ray of Light, 1998, peaked at No. 2.

Ray of Light remains one of Madonna’s most acclaimed releases and one of the defining electronic pop albums of the decade.

The 2000s

Music, 2000, peaked at No. 1.

GHV2: Greatest Hits Volume 2, 2001, peaked at No. 7.

American Life, 2003, peaked at No. 1.

Confessions on a Dance Floor, 2005, peaked at No. 1.

Hard Candy, 2008, peaked at No. 1.

Celebration, 2009, peaked at No. 7.

The 2010s

Sticky & Sweet Tour, 2010, peaked at No. 10.

MDNA, 2012, peaked at No. 1.

Rebel Heart, 2015, peaked at No. 2.

Madame X, 2019, peaked at No. 1.

The 2020s

Finally Enough Love, 2022, peaked at No. 8.

The remix collection was the album that officially gave Madonna a top 10 Billboard 200 record in five consecutive decades, putting another very specific and very Madonna achievement into the history books.

And then came CONFESSIONS II.

Released in July 2026, Madonna’s long-awaited follow-up to Confessions on a Dance Floor reunited her with producer Stuart Price and sent her straight back to the top of the charts.

CONFESSIONS II, 2026, peaked at No. 1.

The album became Madonna’s 10th No. 1 record in the US and her 13th in the UK, extending a chart career that now stretches more than 40 years.

Turns out the Queen of Pop is still adding to the numbers.