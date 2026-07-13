IDLES frontman shares emotional tribute to Interpol on stage

The band that inspired IDLES.

Emotion ran raw as IDLES frontman Joe Talbot paused mid-set at a festival to pay tribute to the band that changed everything.

Standing on the main stage during the festival’s climactic closing day, Talbot confessed to the crowd that New York’s Interpol remains “one of the main reasons I’m in a band,” a heartfelt revelation that bridged continents and generations of post-punk passion.

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The Bristol bruisers unleashed ‘Levitator,’ a blistering new track from their forthcoming sixth album, with Talbot snarling against racism before rallying the faithful with righteous fury.

Guitarist Mark Bowen recently teased the record as their “most exciting” yet, promising a raw return to five musicians thrashing it out in a room, arguments and all.

Sharing the stage with Interpol and The Walkmen’s Matt, Talbot called it “a fucking dream,” as the festival wrapped.