Idles’ Joe Talbot and father Nigel open free art show in Newport

Punk rocker explores memory through sculpture.

Joe Talbot, frontman of the raucous punk band IDLES, is trading his microphone for a chisel.

Alongside his father, Nigel, he has launched ‘Musoleum – Remembrance of Remembering,’ a deeply personal art exhibition now open at Newport Museum and Art Gallery in South Wales.

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Running until September 12th, the free show features a series of sculptural vessels crafted from salvaged and recycled materials.

Together, father and son explore the fragile nature of memory: how it is formed, distorted, inherited, and even invented across generations.

The works act as containers for imagined histories and guardians of absence, questioning whose stories are remembered and whose remain hidden.

The exhibition runs Tuesday through Saturday. Meanwhile, Joe’s bandmates are busy crafting what guitarist Mark Bowen calls IDLES’ “most exciting” album yet, a back-to-basics follow-up to 2024’s ‘Tangk.’

IDLES will also play All Points East in London on August 23rd.