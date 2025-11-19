IDLES frontman Joe Talbot and Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson have officially called a truce

Joe Talbot of IDLES and Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods have put their past feud behind them

The two appeared together on Talbot’s Oh Gatekeeper podcast, chatting candidly about their long-running feud and how they’ve both been trying to be less… well, antagonistic.

Back in 2019, the pair traded public barbs, with Williamson accusing IDLES of “appropriating a working class voice” and Talbot snapping back that “there’s no authenticity in just being a prick to everyone.”

It got messy, and, frankly, very entertaining.

Fast forward to 2025, and things look very different. Williamson revealed he’s been doing therapy to dial down the lashing out, while Talbot has been focusing on breaking cycles of pessimism and writing from a place of needing love.

On the podcast, they found common ground in their working-class roots, songwriting inspirations, and the shared goal of being more open to others.

Talbot even called Williamson “an old and new friend,” which is about as heartfelt a reconciliation as you could hope for in the punk world.

After years of clashing, it seems these two are finally on the same page, and maybe we’ll even see the sparks fly in a more positive way next time.