Boy George fires label manager after controversial pro-Israel AI song gets blocked

Boy George keeps rolling out the hits…to his career

Boy George has recently entered the spotlight, but for all the wrong reasons.

After releasing a pro-Israel reggae track through the powers of A.I., Boy George proved that two negatives don’t always make a positive.

The track titled, ‘We Will Dance Again’, gave listeners an unforgettable listening experience that still haunts the ears of fans that have finally given up on ol’ Georgey.

With blatant AI vocals and auto tuning, a generic reggae groove and clear shots at Palestinian sentiments; many people were quick to attack the track.

One member of that crowd was Boy George’s record label manager, Tony Pontius, who refused to release the song under the label.

In a post on X, George shared the gritty and juicy details.

In Buddhism we understand that every action comes with a consequence. Due to my decision to stand up for my Jewish friends I am losing a few people from my life. Today I parted company with Tony Pontius who has run my record label BGP for a number of years. I wanted to release… pic.twitter.com/jOArrkCktF — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) July 31, 2026

“…He was unequivocal and said ‘I want nothing to do with this song’ and I responded ‘ok, we are done’”

“When someone is gutless it really does not hurt to say goodbye. My faith in humanity will not diminish and the truth will always win. I will release it!”

The song has now been released on Bandcamp, under the profile boygeorge3.

So far the song has been purchased by more than 200 people on the site.

Alongside, Boy George also dropped a diss track after having a keyboard battle with Hifi Sean, a musician who also hated the AI slop track from George.

“What Boy George is doing is merely for Boy George and no one else”

George fired back with another AI track on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boy George (@boygeorgeofficial)

At this rate, who knows who or what group of individuals will meet the A.I. slop of Boy George next.