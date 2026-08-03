New Music Radar: Snake Thighs, Pascale and call me su

Get around the independent artists keeping things interesting this week.

This week’s radar moves from stripped-back folk and blues to post-punk, indie pop and bass-heavy electronic music.

There are plenty of good tracks in the mix, but Snake Thighs bass-heavy, brilliantly fun ‘Shoulder Pads’ takes our pick of the day.

Snake Thighs – ‘Shoulder Pads’

‘Shoulder Pads’ gets going with a great bassline and only becomes more fun from there. Snake Thighs clearly know their garage-punk and trash-pop history, but the track still feels entirely their own.

Teacher of the Year – ‘Trapped’

Lifted from the 12-track album Stay the Same, ‘Trapped’ is sturdy indie rock with a bit of noise around the edges. A good entry point into the Melbourne band’s self-described apartment-rock sound.

Starling Sofia – ‘The Only Way’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Starling Sofia brings a bluesy edge to ‘The Only Way’. It is a solid piece of alternative rock carried by a strong vocal.

Leo Pinnuck – ‘Sunny Side’

Fresh out today, ‘Sunny Side’ shows off Leo Pinnuck’s easygoing mix of folk, roots and jazz-informed musicianship. The playing is sharp without ever feeling overworked.

call me su – ‘dead horse lane’

Our track of the day. ‘dead horse lane’ is intimate, unpolished and beautifully written, with call me su proving that a voice, a guitar and a good story can still go a long way.

Pascale – ‘Calm It Down’

Lifted from Bleedn’ Hearts Bleed Blue, ‘Calm It Down’ is a loose, lo-fi indie track with plenty of personality. Pascale’s unusual chord choices and rough-edged production give it a charm of its own.

<a href="https://terriblemuriel.bandcamp.com/track/take-me">Take Me by Terrible Muriel</a>

Terrible Muriel – ‘Take Me’

Terrible Muriel back up a very good band name with a sharp post-punk track. ‘Take Me’ has riot grrrl bite, strong harmonies and enough melody to keep it from becoming all noise.

Colleen Ave – ‘Slipfast’

Brisbane five-piece Colleen Ave come in bright and loud on ‘Slipfast’, mixing indie-pop hooks with punchy guitars and shimmering electronic touches.

JASPER – ‘Candy’

JASPER returns with ‘Candy’, a DIY electro-pop track that is sugary without losing its edge. Bright, playful and just strange enough to keep things interesting.

MKMGA – ‘MKMGA Amati’

‘MKMGA Amati’ begins with an almost operatic introduction before dropping into a thick electronic groove. The shift is unexpected, but MKMGA makes it feel natural.

Rachel – ‘No Sounds Come Out’

New Zealand-born Rachel heads straight for the dancefloor on ‘No Sounds Come Out’. It is bright, energetic EDM that deserves to be played loud.

ROMBUS – ‘LOVE_BOAT_’

‘LOVE_BOAT_’ leans into the kitschy mood of the old television series without taking itself too seriously. We are not entirely sure whether that is a sample, but it works.

David Wildey – ‘Toys’

David Wildey’s ‘Toys’ is a sweet mix of indie, folk and alternative pop. It feels light and nostalgic enough to sit comfortably in a future Toy Story film.

Stand Up Gentlemen – ‘Run Daddy Run’

Central Coast band Stand Up Gentlemen deliver a straight-up slice of bluesy rock and roll. There is a clear love of Tom Petty, the Rolling Stones and classic guitar music running through it.

Tom Greenwood – ‘Blind’

Tom Greenwood keeps things simple on ‘Blind’, letting acoustic guitar, folk melodies and a touch of blues do the work. It is understated, but that is largely the point.

John Hunter Combo – ‘Wouldn’t Miss a Day of Your Love’

John Hunter Combo brings together soul, blues and acoustic rock on ‘Wouldn’t Miss a Day of Your Love’. There is a little Sam Cooke warmth in the vocal, backed by an easygoing roots feel.

New Indie Music: Happy’s Mixtape, updated every week. Emerging indie, rock and alt artists picked by Happy Mag. Chuck it a follow if you wanna seem cool to your friends.