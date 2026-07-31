New Music Friday: DOBBY, Fool Nelson and DICE hit the road with fresh releases

This week’s New Music Friday comes with plenty of reasons to leave the house.

DOBBY returns with his deeply personal second album MARSHMALLOW, Fool Nelson capture life on the road with ‘Keepsake’, and DICE open up a brighter new chapter on I Thought The Altitude Would Make It Worth The View.

Better yet, all three are heading out on tour, giving fans around Australia the chance to hear the new material where it belongs: loud, live and in the room.

DOBBY – MARSHMALLOW

DOBBY digs deep on MARSHMALLOW, a 15-track second album shaped by memory, mental health and artistic growth.

Inspired by the Stanford Marshmallow Experiment and an unreleased project he made in 2009, the record finds the Filipino and Murrawarri artist confronting his younger self across a decade of reflection.

Focus single ‘Lessons’ sits at its emotional centre, asking what we would say if given the chance to revisit our past.

Featuring Josh Pyke, Beckah Amani and DYAGULA, MARSHMALLOW follows the ARIA-winning WARRANGU; River Story and reinforces DOBBY’s place as one of Australia’s most inventive and important storytellers.

Tour dates:

Saturday 14 November — The Retreat, Melbourne (Tickets here)

Friday 20 November — Factory Theatre (Fusebox), Sydney

Fool Nelson – ‘Keepsake’

Fool Nelson have had a massive year, and ‘Keepsake’ gives the WA trio a moment to take stock.

The nostalgic indie-rock track now comes with a tour-shot video capturing sold-out rooms, crowdsurfing chaos and the fans who have backed them along the way.

After landing in triple j’s Hottest 200, touring Europe and supporting Spacey Jane, Skegss and Old Mervs, the band are heading home for a run of intimate Australian shows.

Warm, anthemic and genuinely grateful, ‘Keepsake’ feels like a scrapbook from a band moving quickly without losing sight of the community that helped get them there.

Tour dates:

Friday 2 October — The Brightside, Brisbane

Saturday 3 October — Metro Social, Sydney

Sunday 4 October — Yours & Owls Festival, Wollongong

Friday 9 October — Jive, Adelaide

Saturday 10 October — Northcote Social Club, Melbourne

Saturday 17 October — Indian Ocean Hotel, Perth

Saturday 24 October — The Y HQ, Perth

Tickets here.

DICE – I Thought The Altitude Would Make It Worth The View

DICE open up their sound on second album I Thought The Altitude Would Make It Worth The View, trading some of their debut’s grit for something brighter, wider and more euphoric.

Recorded at Hollywood’s East West Studios with producer Joe Chiccarelli, the album also features contributions from Jay Watson and G Flip.

New single ‘Echo’ strips things back to the four-piece in a room, chasing the restless energy of being 16 and sneaking out after dark.

It is polished indie rock without losing its pulse, capturing a Perth band confidently moving into a bigger, more ambitious phase of their career.

Tour dates:

Saturday 8 August — The Gov, Adelaide

Sunday 9 August — Altar, Hobart

Thursday 13 August — Leichhardt Hotel, Rockhampton

Friday 14 August — McGuires Hotel, Mackay

Saturday 15 August — The Warehouse, Townsville

Sunday 16 August — Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns

Thursday 20 August — Kings Beach Tavern, Sunshine Coast

Friday 21 August — The Tivoli, Brisbane

Saturday 22 August — Mo’s, Gold Coast

Sunday 23 August — The Northern, Byron Bay

Wednesday 26 August — Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour

Friday 28 August — King Street Bandroom, Newcastle

Saturday 29 August — Metro Theatre, Sydney

Sunday 30 August — La La La’s, Wollongong

Wednesday 2 September — The Baso, Canberra

Friday 4 September — Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Saturday 5 September — Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Friday 11 September — Astor Theatre, Perth

Saturday 12 September — Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough

Tickets here.