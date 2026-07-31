Big Thief setlist: Here’s what they’re playing on the Somersault Slide 360 Tour

There is no fixed Big Thief setlist, but recent shows offer a rough idea of what may turn up.

Most touring bands eventually settle into a comfortable routine. Big Thief seem more interested in pulling the routine apart and seeing what happens.

The indie-rock group are known for changing their setlist from night to night, moving songs around, testing new arrangements and casually dropping unreleased material into the middle of a show.

Even the bigger tracks are not completely guaranteed, which makes predicting a Big Thief concert slightly harder than usual.

That unpredictability will continue when the Somersault Slide 360 Tour returns to North America on August 2.

The run begins in Burlington, Vermont, before heading through Canada and the United States, eventually reaching Red Rocks Amphitheatre in October.

It is the band’s second North American tour supporting their 2025 album, Double Infinity.

Their most recent recorded performance took place at Den Atelier in Luxembourg on June 18.

The 19-song set covered most corners of the catalogue, from early favourites ‘Masterpiece’, ‘Paul’ and ‘Shark Smile’ through to Double Infinity tracks ‘Incomprehensible’, ‘Words’ and the album’s title track.

It also included several newer songs that have been appearing throughout the European tour, including ‘Casual Touch’, ‘Christmas Day’, ‘Mr. Man’ and ‘Pterodactyl’.

The band has been playing a substantial amount of unreleased material in 2026, with some concerts reportedly dedicating roughly a third of the set to new songs.

Big Thief’s most recent setlist

Den Atelier, Luxembourg — June 18, 2026

Double Infinity Los Angeles Words Shoulders Shark Smile Masterpiece Change Time Escaping Simulation Swarm Casual Touch Christmas Day Not Mr. Man Pterodactyl Vampire Empire Spud Infinity Paul

Encore

Incomprehensible Born for Loving You

The Luxembourg performance ran for around one hour and 40 minutes, but it should be treated as an example rather than a locked-in touring setlist.

The previous show in Hamburg featured Adrianne Lenker solo tracks including ‘Bright Future’, ‘Sadness as a Gift’, ‘anything’ and ‘terminal paradise’, alongside unreleased songs ‘Forgive the Dream’ and ‘Carry’.

That is essentially the deal with seeing Big Thief. ‘Not’, ‘Simulation Swarm’ and ‘Vampire Empire’ have been regular fixtures, but almost everything else remains open to change.

You may get a classic, a completely reworked arrangement or a song nobody outside the venue has heard before.

Either way, you know it will be brilliant.

Head to the bands website for full tour dates.