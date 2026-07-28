J. Cole The Fall-Off World Tour setlist and set times

The Fall-Off hits arenas around the world.

This year, J. Cole dropped his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off, on February 6.

The 24-track double album was created with the intention of marking the final chapter of the artist’s recording career, exploring his life and mindset while returning to his North Carolina hometown of Fayetteville at the ages of 29 and 39.

In doing so, Cole brings fans back to his 29-year-old self during the iconic 2014 Forest Hills Drive era, while touching on the person he became a decade later.

To give fans a live taste of the album’s many heaters alongside his all-time favourites, J. Cole has hit the road on The Fall-Off Tour.

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This week, Cole will take over Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for two nights on July 31 and August 1.

Here’s what to expect from this week’s two-night run at Barclays Center.

J. Cole set times

Doors: 7pm

Show: 8pm

J. Cole setlist

Here’s what to expect based on previous setlists from The Fall-Off Tour.

39 Intro

Two Six

SAFETY

Run a Train

Poor Thang

Legacy

A Tale of 2 Citiez

Fire Squad

WHO TF IZ U

Old Dog

Raise Up

MIDDLE CHILD

a lot

Johnny P’s Caddy

Lights Please

2Face

In the Morning

Nobody’s Perfect

Work Out

Can’t Get Enough

The London

She Knows

Drum n Bass

The Let Out

Bombs in the Ville/Hit the Gas

Wet Dreamz

G.O.M.D.

Life Sentence

Love Yourz

Power Trip

Planez

No Role Modelz

Quik Stop