J. Cole The Fall-Off World Tour setlist and set times

The Fall-Off hits arenas around the world.
This year, J. Cole dropped his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off, on February 6.
The 24-track double album was created with the intention of marking the final chapter of the artist’s recording career, exploring his life and mindset while returning to his North Carolina hometown of Fayetteville at the ages of 29 and 39.
In doing so, Cole brings fans back to his 29-year-old self during the iconic 2014 Forest Hills Drive era, while touching on the person he became a decade later.
To give fans a live taste of the album’s many heaters alongside his all-time favourites, J. Cole has hit the road on The Fall-Off Tour.
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This week, Cole will take over Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for two nights on July 31 and August 1.
Here’s what to expect from this week’s two-night run at Barclays Center.
J. Cole set times
Doors: 7pm
Show: 8pm
J. Cole setlist
Here’s what to expect based on previous setlists from The Fall-Off Tour.
39 Intro
Two Six
SAFETY
Run a Train
Poor Thang
Legacy
A Tale of 2 Citiez
Fire Squad
WHO TF IZ U
Old Dog
Raise Up
MIDDLE CHILD
a lot
Johnny P’s Caddy
Lights Please
2Face
In the Morning
Nobody’s Perfect
Work Out
Can’t Get Enough
The London
She Knows
Drum n Bass
The Let Out
Bombs in the Ville/Hit the Gas
Wet Dreamz
G.O.M.D.
Life Sentence
Love Yourz
Power Trip
Planez
No Role Modelz
Quik Stop