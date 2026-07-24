Here’s the full setlist for Kelly Clarkson’s Las Vegas Residency

Kelly Clarkson runs through the hits, newer favourites and a few deeper cuts during her latest Las Vegas residency show.

Kelly Clarkson has spent more than two decades proving she can sing just about anything, from towering pop choruses and breakup anthems to stripped-back ballads and rock-leaning deep cuts.

That range was on full display during her latest Studio Sessions show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where she moved between career favourites like ‘Breakaway’, ‘Because of You’ and ‘Since U Been Gone’, alongside newer tracks and a few deeper selections.

As always, the main attraction was Clarkson’s powerhouse voice, backed by the easy humour and unfiltered personality that have made her one of pop’s most enduring performers.

Clarkson’s Las Vegas residency continues across late July and August, with performances scheduled through August 15. Head to her official website for tickets and the complete list of dates.

Kelly Clarkson Las Vegas Residency setlist

me Walk Away Heat Dance With Me Behind These Hazel Eyes Heartbeat Song Breakaway Didn’t I Because of You Beautiful Disaster Piece by Piece (Grown Version) Miss Independent Tightrope Take You High Would You Call That Love favorite kind of high My Life Would Suck Without You Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)

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