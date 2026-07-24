Tom Morello honours his mother’s activist legacy with new project

Tom Morello is turning grief into action after the death of his mother, Mary Morello. Launching a memorial initiative that will support the causes she dedicated her life to.

The Rage Against The Machine guitarist announced the Mary Morello Memorial Project just over a week after confirming that his mother had died at the age of 102.

“The Morello Family invites friends, family, and all those whose lives were touched by Mary Morello to honor her memory by helping to keep her legacy of compassion, courage and service alive,” he said.

He added that donations to the project will benefit organisations that were especially meaningful to his mother and reflect the causes she proudly championed throughout her life.

The memorial fund will support a wide range of charities. Including the UFW Foundation, Doctors Without Borders, the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, and the Center for Native American Youth.

The Morello family is also encouraging supporters to honour Mary’s legacy through direct action before October 1. The date that would have marked her 103rd birthday.

Participants have been invited to share their efforts on Instagram and tag @MaryMorelloMemorialProject. “so as a community we can continue Mary’s work for peace, equality and justice.”

Mary Morello was a teacher and lifelong activist whose advocacy spanned more than 70 years. She fought against Jim Crow laws, supported anti-colonial movements across Africa, stood alongside trade unions and spoke out against apartheid.

Causes that helped shape the political consciousness at the heart of Tom Morello’s music and activism.

The project continues that legacy, inviting fans not only to donate. But to carry forward the values Mary spent a lifetime fighting for.