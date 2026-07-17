Kris Jenner announces death of mother ‘MJ’ Shannon at 91

The Kris Jenner paid tribute to the woman she called “the heart of our family”

Kris Jenner is mourning the loss of her mother, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon.

The Kardashian matriarch announced on Instagram that her mother had died just days before her 92nd birthday, sharing an emotional tribute to the woman she called “the heart of our family.”

“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful mommy MJ,” Jenner wrote. “There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye.”

Jenner credited her mother with shaping the values that have guided both her life and the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… To love your family fiercely, to be kind. To show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted. She taught us that family is everything.”

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will remember MJ as one of the family’s most beloved recurring figures.

Jenner said she would miss their daily conversations, adding that although her family is heartbroken, “we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us.”

She also shared that she sees her mother’s legacy reflected in her children and grandchildren.

“When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you.”

Jenner ended the heartfelt message by thanking her mother for everything she gave their family.

“My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything.”