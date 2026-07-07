If your Instagram is public, now is a very good time to check one tiny setting

This is one of those rare Instagram settings updates that is actually worth caring about.

The short version: if your Instagram account is public, Meta’s AI tools may be able to use your public photos when someone mentions your username in an AI prompt.

So yes, theoretically, someone could type in your handle and ask Meta AI to generate an image using your likeness. Very normal. Very chill. Definitely not the sort of thing you want buried three menus deep.

The feature is tied to Meta’s new image-generation model, Muse Image, which is being rolled out across Meta AI, Instagram and WhatsApp. The tool can generate images from prompts, edit images and use photos as references.

The issue is not just that Meta has made another AI generator. It is that Instagram’s public content is being pulled closer into the AI machine, and users are once again being asked to opt out after the fact.

The good news is that you can change the setting pretty quickly.

To turn off Instagram AI reuse, open Instagram and go to your profile. Tap the three lines in the top-right corner, then go to Settings and activity. Scroll down to Sharing and reuse.

From there, look for the setting that says something like Allow people to reuse your content on Instagram and with AI features at Meta. Turn it off for posts and reels.

That should stop people from reusing your public content in Meta’s AI features going forward.

There is one important catch: you cannot fully remove Meta AI from Instagram. It is now built into parts of the app, including search and chat features. What you can do is stop your posts and reels from being reused by other people through Instagram’s sharing and AI tools.

If your account is private, you are already in a better position, because the feature is built around public content. But for artists, musicians, creators, photographers and anyone who needs a public profile for work, this setting is worth switching off now.

Meta says its AI images include watermarking and safety systems, but that does not really solve the bigger concern. A watermark after the fact does not stop someone from generating a weird image of you in the first place.

So, before you keep scrolling, check your settings. It takes less than a minute, which is about as long as it should have taken Meta to ask first.