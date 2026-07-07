Here’s the setlist for American Football World Tour 2026

American Football are deep into their World Tour 2026, and the setlist is looking pretty locked in.

The Midwest emo favourites have been moving through a huge run of shows this year, with recent stops including London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town and Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg.

The tour follows the release of their latest self-titled record, American Football (LP4), and the live show is very much built around it.

Newer tracks like ‘Man Overboard’, ‘Blood On My Blood’, ‘Wake Her Up’, ‘Patron Saint of Pale’ and ‘Bad Moons’ are all getting a proper run, while the band still leave plenty of room for the songs that turned them into a cult concern in the first place.

That means ‘Honestly?’, ‘Stay Home’, ‘The One With the Wurlitzer’ and, obviously, ‘Never Meant’ are still in the mix.

You do not get out of an American Football show without the twinkly guitar riff that launched a thousand sad bedroom bands.

The 2026 tour has been rolling through North America, the UK and Europe, with further dates continuing through July and August.

Support acts across the run include Mei Semones, Marconi Union, Ian Sweet and Afternoon Bike Ride, depending on the leg.

As always with live shows, the exact order can shift slightly from night to night, but recent performances have been sticking close to this structure.

American Football World Tour 2026 setlist

Man Overboard

Blood On My Blood

I Can’t Feel You

Uncomfortably Numb

Wake Her Up

Home Is Where the Haunt Is

My Instincts Are the Enemy

Honestly?

Stay Home

The One With the Wurlitzer

Never Meant

Encore

The One With the Piano

Patron Saint of Pale

No Feeling

Bad Moons

Head to their website for full tour dates.