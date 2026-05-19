Mei Semones talks jazz, friendship and finally bringing her world to Australia

Ahead of her first-ever Australian headline tour, Mei Semones opens up about songwriting, ‘Koneko’ and finding her own voice.

Brooklyn songwriter Mei Semones blends jazz, indie, bossa nova and math rock into something completely her own — and now Australian audiences are finally getting a chance to see it live.

Off the back of her acclaimed 2025 debut album Animaru and new EP Kurage, the Japanese-American artist has announced her long-awaited Australian debut tour, with headline dates locked for Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel on June 11, Adelaide’s Porch And Recreation on June 13, and Melbourne’s Corner Hotel on June 14.

Signed to Bayonet Records — home to acts like Beach Fossils — Semones has quickly become one of the most talked-about emerging names in the Brooklyn scene, earning praise from outlets including The FADER and The New York Times for her fluid mix of English and Japanese lyricism and intricate songwriting.

Her single ‘Koneko’, a warm bossa nova-inspired collaboration with Liana Flores, captures the intimate charm that’s made her music resonate so widely: soft moments, detailed arrangements, and a genuine sense of connection.

Ahead of her first Australian shows, we caught up with Mei Semones to talk jazz, collaboration, songwriting, and what she’s hoping to experience once she lands down under.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

MEI SEMONES: Today I am flying to Denver, CO for our first show of our tour opening for American Football tomorrow (May 15)!

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you live and what you love about it?

MEI SEMONES: I live in Brooklyn, NY. I think New York is a special place, it feels very alive and busy, and I think the chaos of the city is charming. I also love my friends here, and there are lots of nice parks & good food!

HAPPY: You’re finally heading to Australia – what’s your first impression of the scene from afar, and what are you expecting when you hit the stage?

MEI SEMONES: I don’t really have too many expectations to be honest! I have heard the crowds in Australia are very warm & welcoming, so I’m excited to play. And I hope to experience some wildlife there if our schedule permits!

HAPPY: Your sound sits somewhere between jazz, indie and something totally your own — how do you describe it without boxing it in?

MEI SEMONES: I usually say something along the lines of jazz-influenced indie music with lyrics in English & Japanese. Other influences I sometimes mention are Bossa, grunge rock, and math rock!

HAPPY: Growing up in jazz, what’s a lesson you learned early that still shapes how you write today?

MEI SEMONES: I think something that I learned from listening to jazz that is still very important to me is the importance of having your own voice. A lot of my favorite musicians are so distinct you can recognize them from just a few notes of their playing. I hope for my music to be distinct in that way too.

HAPPY: ‘Koneko’ has that easy, sunlit energy – what was the starting point for that track?

MEI SEMONES: ‘Koneko’ was written about my first time in London. I was playing a few shows there the Spring of 2024, and staying with my friend Liana Flores who is an amazing musician and songwriter. The lyrics are inspired by my time there — walking together along the canal, drinking tea, going to St James Park, playing with her cat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mei Semones (@mei_semones)

HAPPY: You’ve been tipped as one to watch pretty early – does that kind of attention change anything in how you approach your music?

MEI SEMONES: I don’t think so! For me it’s just about making music that I love and that is fun for me and my band to play. That intention hasn’t really changed over time.

HAPPY: Playing with artists like Liana Flores and others – what’s something you’ve taken away from those collaborations?

MEI SEMONES: I think collaborating with other artists is special because they bring something to the music that I wouldn’t be able to on my own. That’s how I feel about playing with my band too — although I love how the songs sound just guitar & vocals, I think playing them with other people adds so much depth to the music!



HAPPY: Animaru marked a big introduction to your world — how do you feel you’ve grown since releasing it?

MEI SEMONES: I think I have learned more about myself as a musician and songwriter, about the things that I like and the things that I need to work on. I’m really grateful that we have been able to travel around the world to play this music!

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

MEI SEMONES: Playing guitar, learning new things, writing songs, playing with my band, my family, going to the park, dogs, matcha, food, sweets, candy!

Catch Mei Semones on tour in June – tickets via Handsome Tours.