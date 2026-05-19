Shinedown ‘Dance, Kid, Dance Act II’ Tour Set List & Set Times

Multi-platinum rockers set for INTRUST Bank Arena show with Coheed and Cambria and Black Stone Cherry.
Rock fans, mark your calendars. Shinedown is bringing their high-energy ‘Dance, Kid, Dance Act II’ World Tour to INTRUST Bank Arena on May 19, 2026.
The multi-platinum band, known for holding the record for most #1 songs on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart, will be joined by special guests Coheed and Cambria and Black Stone Cherry.
Doors open at 6:00 PM, with opening acts taking the stage at 7:00 PM. Shinedown is expected to perform beginning around 9:00 PM.
Fans can expect a career-spanning setlist featuring massive hits like the emotional ‘A Symptom of Being Human,’ which won Rock Song of the Year at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The band will also showcase new material from their forthcoming album EI8HT (due May 29), including the lead single ‘Safe and Sound’.
Expect an explosive finale with the fan-favourite ‘Cut the Cord,’ guaranteed to bring the arena to its feet.
Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.
Shinedown Full Set List
Safe and Sound
Planet Zero
Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom)
If You Only Knew
Three Six Five
Devil
Searchlight
Enemies
Through the Ghost
Call Me
Misfits
I’ll Follow You
Bully
Simple Man (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)
Kryptonite (3 Doors Down cover)
Monsters
A Symptom of Being Human
Cut the Cord
Shinedown Full Tour Dates
May 19, 2026 – INTRUST Bank Arena – Wichita, KS
May 22, 2026 – Moody Center – Austin, TX
May 23, 2026 – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK
May 26, 2026 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL
May 28, 2026 – Hertz Arena – Estero, FL
May 30, 2026 – Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, FL
Jun 2, 2026 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum – Biloxi, MS
Jun 5, 2026 – Chartway Arena – Norfolk, VA
Jun 6, 2026 – Giant Center – Hershey, PA
Jul 11, 2026 – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mount Pleasant, MI
Jul 13, 2026 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON
Jul 15, 2026 – Videotron Centre – Quebec City, QC
Jul 17, 2026 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT
Jul 18, 2026 – MVP Arena – Albany, NY
Jul 20, 2026 – SNHU Arena – Manchester, NH
Jul 21, 2026 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
Jul 23, 2026 – Xfinity Mobile Arena – Philadelphia, PA
Jul 25, 2026 – Food City Center – Knoxville, TN
Jul 26, 2026 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC
Jul 28, 2026 – Ozarks Amphitheater – Camdenton, MO
Jul 30, 2026 – United Supermarkets Arena – Lubbock, TX
Jul 31, 2026 – Weidner Field – Colorado Springs, CO
Aug 2, 2026 – UTEP Don Haskins Center – El Paso, TX
Aug 4, 2026 – Tucson Arena – Tucson, AZ
Aug 6, 2026 – Toyota Arena – Ontario, CA
Aug 7, 2026 – Michelob ULTRA Arena – Las Vegas, NV
Aug 9, 2026 – Nugget Event Center – Sparks, NV
Aug 10, 2026 – ExtraMile Arena – Boise, ID
Aug 12, 2026 – First Interstate Arena – Billings, MT
Aug 14, 2026 – Numerica Veterans Arena – Spokane, WA
Aug 15, 2026 – PNE Pacific Coliseum – Vancouver, Canada
Aug 17, 2026 – Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB
Aug 20, 2026 – FargoDome – Fargo, ND
Aug 21, 2026 – Treasure Island Resort & Casino – Welch, MN
Aug 23, 2026 – Illinois State Fair – Springfield, IL
Sep 4, 2026 – Velocity @ Field of Dreams – Dyersville, IA
Sep 5, 2026 – Nebraska State Fair – Grand Island, NE
Sep 7, 2026 – The Factory – St. Louis, MO (w/ Winona Fighter)
Sep 10, 2026 – McHenry Music Festival – McHenry, IL
Sep 17, 2026 – Spark Arena – Auckland, New Zealand (w/ Bush)
Sep 20, 2026 – Riverstage – Brisbane City, Australia (w/ Bush)
Sep 23, 2026 – The Hordern Pavilion – Moore Park, NSW (w/ Bush)
Sep 25, 2026 – John Cain Arena – Melbourne, VIC (w/ Bush)
Sep 27, 2026 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Adelaide, Australia (w/ Bush)
Sep 29, 2026 – HPC Arena – Perth, Australia (w/ Bush)
Oct 23, 2026 – Oct 25, 2026 – Miramar Beach – Miramar Beach, FL (Shinedown Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend)
Oct 31, 2026 – Zenith – Paris, France
Nov 2, 2026 – Alcatraz – Milan, Italy
Nov 4, 2026 – O13 – Tilburg, Netherlands
Nov 6, 2026 – Forum Karlin – Prague, Czech Republic
Nov 8, 2026 – Falkonersalen – Copenhagen, Denmark
Nov 9, 2026 – Annexet – Stockholm, Sweden
Nov 11, 2026 – Columbiahalle – Berlin, Germany
Nov 12, 2026 – Mitsubishi Electric Halle – Düsseldorf, Germany
Nov 14, 2026 – bp pulse LIVE – Birmingham, United Kingdom
Nov 16, 2026 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, UK
Nov 17, 2026 – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham – Nottingham, UK
Nov 19, 2026 – OVO Arena Wembley – London, UK
Nov 20, 2026 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK
Nov 22, 2026 – 3Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland
Nov 23, 2026 – 3Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland