Shinedown ‘Dance, Kid, Dance Act II’ Tour Set List & Set Times

Multi-platinum rockers set for INTRUST Bank Arena show with Coheed and Cambria and Black Stone Cherry.

Rock fans, mark your calendars. Shinedown is bringing their high-energy ‘Dance, Kid, Dance Act II’ World Tour to INTRUST Bank Arena on May 19, 2026.

The multi-platinum band, known for holding the record for most #1 songs on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart, will be joined by special guests Coheed and Cambria and Black Stone Cherry.

Doors open at 6:00 PM, with opening acts taking the stage at 7:00 PM. Shinedown is expected to perform beginning around 9:00 PM.

Fans can expect a career-spanning setlist featuring massive hits like the emotional ‘A Symptom of Being Human,’ which won Rock Song of the Year at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The band will also showcase new material from their forthcoming album EI8HT (due May 29), including the lead single ‘Safe and Sound’.

Expect an explosive finale with the fan-favourite ‘Cut the Cord,’ guaranteed to bring the arena to its feet.

Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.

Shinedown Full Set List

Safe and Sound

Planet Zero

Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom)

If You Only Knew

Three Six Five

Devil

Searchlight

Enemies

Through the Ghost

Call Me

Misfits

I’ll Follow You

Bully

Simple Man (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)

Kryptonite (3 Doors Down cover)

Monsters

A Symptom of Being Human

Cut the Cord

Shinedown Full Tour Dates

May 19, 2026 – INTRUST Bank Arena – Wichita, KS

May 22, 2026 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

May 23, 2026 – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK

May 26, 2026 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL

May 28, 2026 – Hertz Arena – Estero, FL

May 30, 2026 – Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, FL

Jun 2, 2026 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum – Biloxi, MS

Jun 5, 2026 – Chartway Arena – Norfolk, VA

Jun 6, 2026 – Giant Center – Hershey, PA

Jul 11, 2026 – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mount Pleasant, MI

Jul 13, 2026 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON

Jul 15, 2026 – Videotron Centre – Quebec City, QC

Jul 17, 2026 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

Jul 18, 2026 – MVP Arena – Albany, NY

Jul 20, 2026 – SNHU Arena – Manchester, NH

Jul 21, 2026 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

Jul 23, 2026 – Xfinity Mobile Arena – Philadelphia, PA

Jul 25, 2026 – Food City Center – Knoxville, TN

Jul 26, 2026 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

Jul 28, 2026 – Ozarks Amphitheater – Camdenton, MO

Jul 30, 2026 – United Supermarkets Arena – Lubbock, TX

Jul 31, 2026 – Weidner Field – Colorado Springs, CO

Aug 2, 2026 – UTEP Don Haskins Center – El Paso, TX

Aug 4, 2026 – Tucson Arena – Tucson, AZ

Aug 6, 2026 – Toyota Arena – Ontario, CA

Aug 7, 2026 – Michelob ULTRA Arena – Las Vegas, NV

Aug 9, 2026 – Nugget Event Center – Sparks, NV

Aug 10, 2026 – ExtraMile Arena – Boise, ID

Aug 12, 2026 – First Interstate Arena – Billings, MT

Aug 14, 2026 – Numerica Veterans Arena – Spokane, WA

Aug 15, 2026 – PNE Pacific Coliseum – Vancouver, Canada

Aug 17, 2026 – Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB

Aug 20, 2026 – FargoDome – Fargo, ND

Aug 21, 2026 – Treasure Island Resort & Casino – Welch, MN

Aug 23, 2026 – Illinois State Fair – Springfield, IL

Sep 4, 2026 – Velocity @ Field of Dreams – Dyersville, IA

Sep 5, 2026 – Nebraska State Fair – Grand Island, NE

Sep 7, 2026 – The Factory – St. Louis, MO (w/ Winona Fighter)

Sep 10, 2026 – McHenry Music Festival – McHenry, IL

Sep 17, 2026 – Spark Arena – Auckland, New Zealand (w/ Bush)

Sep 20, 2026 – Riverstage – Brisbane City, Australia (w/ Bush)

Sep 23, 2026 – The Hordern Pavilion – Moore Park, NSW (w/ Bush)

Sep 25, 2026 – John Cain Arena – Melbourne, VIC (w/ Bush)

Sep 27, 2026 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Adelaide, Australia (w/ Bush)

Sep 29, 2026 – HPC Arena – Perth, Australia (w/ Bush)

Oct 23, 2026 – Oct 25, 2026 – Miramar Beach – Miramar Beach, FL (Shinedown Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend)

Oct 31, 2026 – Zenith – Paris, France

Nov 2, 2026 – Alcatraz – Milan, Italy

Nov 4, 2026 – O13 – Tilburg, Netherlands

Nov 6, 2026 – Forum Karlin – Prague, Czech Republic

Nov 8, 2026 – Falkonersalen – Copenhagen, Denmark

Nov 9, 2026 – Annexet – Stockholm, Sweden

Nov 11, 2026 – Columbiahalle – Berlin, Germany

Nov 12, 2026 – Mitsubishi Electric Halle – Düsseldorf, Germany

Nov 14, 2026 – bp pulse LIVE – Birmingham, United Kingdom

Nov 16, 2026 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, UK

Nov 17, 2026 – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham – Nottingham, UK

Nov 19, 2026 – OVO Arena Wembley – London, UK

Nov 20, 2026 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

Nov 22, 2026 – 3Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland

Nov 23, 2026 – 3Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland